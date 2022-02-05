“Control of lifestyles, screening and multidisciplinary management: this is how cancer is defeated”

HEALTH – Professor Gianluca Svegliati Baroni is in charge of the departmental unit of liver damage and transplants of the Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona. On the cancer day, he plots the way forward against cancer. On the one hand, the convinced adherence to preventive actions by patients, on the other an ultra-specialized approach

Lifestyle control, adherence to screening programs and multidisciplinary cancer management are key in the fight against cancer. Professor Gianluca Svegliati Baroni focuses on teamwork in the fight against cancer. His message arrives on World Cancer Day. Associate Professor in Gastroenterology at the Polytechnic University of Marche and head of the Department of Liver Damage and Transplantation of the Hospitals of Ancona, he explains: «Last year we managed more than 200 patients with primary liver cancer. Our unit is working very well and is a pole of regional attraction “

Professor, why did you choose to devote yourself to liver disease?

The choice came spontaneously. While studying medicine, I became passionate about gastroenterology and the liver. I did a lot of research and experience abroad. Then I tried to bring what I learned to the Marche. In the meantime, Professor Benedetti’s Gastroenterology clinic has grown in Ancona. Then the Transplant Center also arrived ».

What are liver diseases?

«The liver can be the site of various tumors, on the one hand the primitive ones that originate in the liver, on the other the secondary ones that develop when the metastases reach the liver from other organs. Primary liver tumors affect about 13,000 Italians every year and are unfortunately characterized by a low survival both at 5 years (about 20% of patients) and at 10 years (10% of patients), entering the top five causes of death for neoplasm “.

How has liver disease changed in recent years?

“I recently published an article on what will happen between now and 2033 in the field of liver diseases: it turned out that viral diseases, hepatitis B and C, are cured very easily and do not lead to cirrhosis, instead we get diseases for which we do not think about the involvement of the liver, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension. The forms of cancer in these patients have outgrown the viral forms. It is dramatic because patients often start being followed up too late. Currently, most cancers are linked to lifestyle. Alcohol use, obesity and diabetes induce processes that lead to the formation of tumors. So prevention starts from here ».

What can those who fall into these categories do?

«All obese, hypertensive, diabetic, hyperlipidemic patients should undergo a hepatological evaluation also to exclude the presence of fibrosis or cirrhosis, often leading to the formation of tumors. We must not forget the viral hepatitis which are so easily treatable. To do this, they can contact the structures present in the area such as Pesaro, Senigallia and Macerata but also the general practitioner “.

Why was the departmental structure “Liver Damage and Transplantation” founded, for which it is responsible?

«It was a structure wanted by both the general director of the Caporossi Riuniti Hospitals and the Univpm rector Gianluca Gregori to concentrate exclusively on these very complex pathologies and collaborate as much as possible. In a hospital like that of Torrette, gastroenterology cannot be what it used to be in which every doctor did everything but one must be ultra-specialized. The activity started in September 2019 and the results are very good. We come to 30% of patients from outside the region, 20% from the vast area 2 and the rest from all the Marche ».

This is supported by the Transplant Center directed by Professor Marco Vivarelli.

«The center of Ancona is among the first in Italy, in 2020 despite the pandemic we carried out more than 50 transplants, also thanks to the general management that allowed us to work very well. Few hospitals have been organized like ours. The results of the transplant are exceptional: it is an important event that has now become a routine of care and therefore the invitation is that patients with liver disease turn to specialized centers because the treatments are revolutionary. Since it is an oncological pathology, collaboration with the Clinic directed by Prof. Berardi is fundamental, in particular for the new therapies available “.

What characterizes your approach?

«The multidisciplinary approach to the disease. The multidisciplinary management allows a very high survival since the patient is inserted in a therapeutic project ».

What is your message on this cancer day?

“Lifestyle control is the main prevention mechanism to reduce the incidence of cancer, the population must be particularly involved in screening programs, they are the tools that significantly reduce mortality”.

