Control Smart TVs with Google Home: how to do it

Announced at the end of September in the USA, a new function is arriving on Android smartphones in Italy at the moment: the possibility of using the phone as a remote control for the Smart TV. A great convenience, which will soon be available for all Smart TV with operating system Android TV or with HDMI dongles Google Chromecast.









The novelty was inserted by Google in the version 2.46 of the app Google Home for Android (in the same version for iOS still not there). This version is being released through a normal update via the Play Store. A very similar function is already available by pairing the Smart TV to the smartphone via Bluetooth and using the old Google TV app. To do this, however, you need to insert the remote control icon between quick checks in the notification curtain. In short, a very uncomfortable procedure and, in fact, used by very few users. With the integration of the remote control inside Google Home, on the other hand, everything is more rational and functional.

TV remote control with smartphone: how to do it

To obtain this new function it is necessary, first of all, to have the version 2.46 of the Google Home app. It is being released in these hours, so if it has not yet arrived on our smartphone we will have to wait a bit.

With version 2.46 installed, however, the new remote control function appears within the app. Just open Google Home, select the tab of the Chromecast or of the Android Smart TV previously connected, and we will see a new option at the bottom left: “Open remote control“.

At this point we will have to pair the phone to the TV via Bluetooth by entering the classic code that appears on the TV screen, then we will be faced with a screen consisting of two parts. Above is the virtual trackpad: just move the ball with your finger to move around the TV interface and tap to simulate pressing the remote control button.

If we will tap on a field for insert text, for example the field for searching for available contents, the will appear on the smartphone screen telephone keypad which will allow us to write in a much more comfortable way: writing text with the TV remote control is always very uncomfortable while using voice commands is not always effective (especially in the case of contents in a foreign language, if our pronunciation of English not great).

In the lower part, however, we will find three buttons: the first to go back, the second to go back to the Home and the third to activate the voice commands.

Control the TV with shortcuts

If this new function is not yet available on the app we have installed on the smartphone, we can still use the old method to familiarize yourself with the virtual remote control.

The first thing to do is open the notification curtain and press the small icon in the shape of pencil, to customize shortcuts. If the remote control is not already present among our quick commands, then, we can add it.

Once the quick command on the remote control, therefore, we will again find ourselves in front of the pairing screen, in which we will have to enter the code that appears on the connected Smart TV. At this point we can use the virtual remote control.