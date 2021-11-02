Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Dragon Age Inquisition for free on Twitch Prime!

Twitch Prime has been delighting us for several months now by giving away really important titles, and today it does not contradict itself. All Amazon Prime subscribers who have linked their account to Twitch will get a lot of video games as a gift, including titles such as Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider or Dragon Age Inquisition, which we remember being the GOTY of 2014.

Control Ultimate Edition is undoubtedly the highlight of the package. The game, released in 2019, was among the nominees for the Game of the Year 2019 Game Awards, and immediately established itself as a remarkable graphics benchmark, as well as an excellent action shooter. The main characters are the powers of the protagonist, allowing the player to create spectacular action sequences, and the incredible atmosphere of the game.

The game also includes its two expansions, namely The Foundation and Control: AWE. The latter, remember, acts as a bridge between Control and Alan Wake, And opens the door to a possible sequel of the beloved Remedy title recently released in Remastered. The other titles, however, are certainly no less.

In fact, we find Rise of the Tomb Rider, sequel to the Crystal Dynamics Reboot released in 2013, as well as Dragon Age Inquisition. Although it has not been highly appreciated by fans, Dragon Age Inquisition remains an excellent RPG, and above all it will involve a lot of you while you wait for news about Dragon Age 4.

Finally, the following games will also be given away: Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers and, finally, Secret Files: Sam Peters. Also included will be several title bonuses such as Rainbow Six Siege, Warframe, Call of Duty Warzone, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.. In conclusion, you will have it for hundreds and hundreds of hours, so hurry up!

Source: Prime Gaming