Control your expenses and save with these mobile apps

It is compatible with most Spanish banking entities and offers interesting functions such as alerts that notify us if there is any problem, tips to save on electricity, gas or insurance bills and commission notices among others. You can access Fintonic through the free app for iOS and Android, but also through browsers.

Fintonic is one of the most recommended apps to save. In it we can check the balance of our cards or bank accounts. In this case we will not have to register each expense manually, the app has access to our accounts and cards (fully safe). In this way we will be able to control our money and what we spend it on.

With the purpose of manage our money and save , it is always good to visit web pages that help us spend less money through offers, price comparators and specific promotions. To this we can add the use of finance apps with keeping all our expenses up to date and managing our money in the best possible way. These are some of the best applications to control expenses and income.

Monefy

Monefy is another option you have if you want to keep track of your daily expenses. In this case, you’re going to have to enter them manually. One of the most recommended alternatives if you do not want to give your data and access to accounts and cards, as in the case of Fintonic.

A very visual and easy-to-use app where you can record what you spend your money on. Every time you make a purchase you go to the app and through the “add expense” button reflect and enter the amount in question. It will also give you the option to catalog what type of expense it is: invoice, restaurants, clothes and accessories, etc. In order to know what you spend your money on, the app shows diagrams in different colors and percentages of the total expense.

Money Lover

A tool that has a good rating on Google Play is Money Lover. In this case you will be able to link your bank accounts and it also allows you to withdraw photos of tickets or receipts to add them to the application. This way you will also be able to manually add the money you earn and spend, which will be organized into different categories.

One of the cool features of Money Lover is that syncs with the cloud so you can access it from all devices and from the web version. Creating shared folders, keeping track of your loans and, in short, managing your money and knowing what you spend it on is very simple.