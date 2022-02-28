Control your Xiaomi Band or your Amazfit with the Notify app

Related news

If you have a Xiaomi Band or an Amazfit bracelet or watch, you will have had to install the Mi Fit or Zepp application on your mobile or tablet, which are Xiaomi’s official apps to manage its smart bracelets. Today we are going to talk about Notify, an alternative application to the official ones that offers a huge number of options and data collected by your wearable.

This application is able to offer you detailed data about your daily physical activity and your quality of sleep, as well as your level of stress and blood oxygen if the bracelet or watch you have is compatible.

The data will be shown to you as a summary on the main screen and in a somewhat more detailed way in the second section, being able to expand the information of each of the variables.

In the one of the steps, you can see a weekly, monthly or annual summary, In addition to the daily statistics, which shows you what hours you have walked and how far you have traveled, as well as an approximation of the calories you have burned at each moment.

The part where sleep data is displayed also offers a temporary summary, in addition to detailed data from the last night, including light and deep sleep time, as well as the times you got up during the night.

The heart rate and calories These are, among others, some variables that you can also access on this central screen, as well as a record of your weight, your stress level or your blood oxygen levels.

Personalization in abundance

On the other hand, it is an application in which from the configuration of the bracelet you can adjust a large number of elements. So many that the best thing is that start reading quietly.

This configuration affects many sections of the watch or bracelet, such as the time interval to automatically synchronize the data, as well as the units of measurement.

But not only that, but you can also modify the inactivity alert, the shower mode or even configure disconnection alerts. On the other hand, you can modify the watchfaces to put one, official or designed by the community, that suits your tastes.

How to download on Google Play

You can download this application for free on Google Play, but if you want to enjoy all its features you will have to buy the paid version of the app.

