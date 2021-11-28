Tech

controller for mobile devices coming, according to a patent – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Sony filed the patent of a PlayStation controller designed for i mobile devices: perhaps part of a strategy that aims to bring the streaming of PlayStation Now also on iOS and Android terminals, or the sign of a renewed commitment to develop applications based on the most famous franchises of the Japanese house.

After the patent of the multi-GPU system to improve cloud gaming, it is in short possible that Sony is seriously considering taking the same step as Microsoft with Xbox Cloud, also available on mobile.

Or the truth is another. In fact, we know that SIE has recently hired Nicola Sebastiani, one of the minds behind it Apple Arcade, in order to oversee the creation of new mobile games that can bring the most famous PlayStation franchises to smartphones and tablets.

PlayStation, the controller for mobile devices deposited by Sony

PlayStation, the controller for mobile devices deposited by Sony

The patent includes a drawing of the device in question, which basically presents the design of the DualShock 4 but a central part that opens to accommodate a smartphone, taking up other similar gamepads.

The very fact that the appearance of the controller is that of the DualShock 4 stands as a further hint of how this technology was designed with PlayStation games in mind, whether it be streaming PS Now or new productions for iOS And Android.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Breath of the Wild 2 surpasses Bayonetta 3 among the most anticipated games of Famitsu – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

the real discount period begins on November 19, the details – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Whatsapp Desktop, how to use it from your computer even if your smartphone is off – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

New wave of promotions on Amazon, crazy prices for Nintendo Switch games

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button