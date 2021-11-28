controller for mobile devices coming, according to a patent – Nerd4.life

Sony filed the patent of a PlayStation controller designed for i mobile devices: perhaps part of a strategy that aims to bring the streaming of PlayStation Now also on iOS and Android terminals, or the sign of a renewed commitment to develop applications based on the most famous franchises of the Japanese house.

After the patent of the multi-GPU system to improve cloud gaming, it is in short possible that Sony is seriously considering taking the same step as Microsoft with Xbox Cloud, also available on mobile.

Or the truth is another. In fact, we know that SIE has recently hired Nicola Sebastiani, one of the minds behind it Apple Arcade, in order to oversee the creation of new mobile games that can bring the most famous PlayStation franchises to smartphones and tablets.

PlayStation, the controller for mobile devices deposited by Sony

The patent includes a drawing of the device in question, which basically presents the design of the DualShock 4 but a central part that opens to accommodate a smartphone, taking up other similar gamepads.

The very fact that the appearance of the controller is that of the DualShock 4 stands as a further hint of how this technology was designed with PlayStation games in mind, whether it be streaming PS Now or new productions for iOS And Android.