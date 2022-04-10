Entertainment

Controller protest causes flight delay in Warsaw

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

FILE - In this June 24, 2011, file photo, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is seen next to a Polish Airlines LOT plane at Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)
FILE – In this June 24, 2011, file photo, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is seen next to a Polish Airlines LOT plane at Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

WARSAW (AP) — Air travel authorities in Poland are warning passengers about possible flight delays and cancellations at Warsaw airport due to a protest and the resignation of some air traffic controllers.

The protest is in reaction to changes made in January to the operation of the flight regulator, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, as well as accusations that it did not adequately guarantee safety in airspace. Controllers have also criticized the new salary system, although it allows those with more experience to earn up to 45,000 zlotys ($10,500) a month.

Of the 216 air traffic controllers at Warsaw’s Frederic Chopin airport, 44 resigned last month and some 130 are threatening to do so in April. A new head of the regulatory agency was appointed on March 31 and negotiations continue.

On Saturday, several flight arrivals and departures were delayed an average of 30 minutes. Anna Dermont, a spokeswoman for the airport, said the situation was due to a shortage of personnel at the control tower.

The Polish Civil Aviation Authority published a warning about possible flight delays and cancellations in the coming days.


The state audit body, NIK, found irregularities in the work of the agency that regulates air navigation, noting that there are internal tensions, while controllers complain of overwork.

In mid-March, the airspace over eastern Poland was reserved exclusively for military training and defense purposes due to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which borders eastern Poland.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eugenio Derbez clarifies that he did not say that Matamoros was a “little town”

6 mins ago

Rooney’s son evolves with that of Cristiano Ronaldo and flames against City

7 mins ago

“The proposal is to see physically what we experience emotionally”

17 mins ago

Shakira melts in front of the musical talent of her son Milan

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button