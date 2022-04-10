Controller protest causes flight delay in Warsaw

WARSAW (AP) — Air travel authorities in Poland are warning passengers about possible flight delays and cancellations at Warsaw airport due to a protest and the resignation of some air traffic controllers.

The protest is in reaction to changes made in January to the operation of the flight regulator, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, as well as accusations that it did not adequately guarantee safety in airspace. Controllers have also criticized the new salary system, although it allows those with more experience to earn up to 45,000 zlotys ($10,500) a month.