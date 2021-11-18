“Controlling Britney Spears” arrives exclusively on Discovery +

The life of Britney Spears she has recently come into the spotlight, and as her legal battle progresses in court, the whole world wanders in search of clues. A hunger satiated thanks to several documentaries. The latest is coming up Discovery Plus and it’s called Controlling Britney Spears. Made by the same manufacturers as Framing Britney Spears, the second part of the investigation arrives and in Italy it is distributed exclusively by Discovery Plus starting from Sunday 17 October 2021.

Controlling Britney Spears on Discovery +

The long one legal battle by Britney Spears has lasted since 2008, the year the pop star had a breakdown and was hospitalized. His father, Jamie Spears, from that moment he came into possession of his entire estate and guided every single decision, even the most personal ones (such as getting married and having another child). The much chat conservatorship, which lasted 13 years, however, seems to have come to an end. Merit of Britney Spears’ courage to return to ask for help and, this time, to have been listened to. The pop star has brought her back court case and, after long months of attack and defense, his father has finally stepped back, giving up his position as legal guardian.

The documentary Controlling Britney Spears then retraces the life of the singer when the conservatorship took over. Between dossiers And statements according to which the father used his legal protection as “instrument of control and oppression“, The special highlights how that protection has become a strict surveillance system, monitoring his every move.

Bedbugs, stalking, threats: Jamie Spears is in control

The testimonies come from those who have had the opportunity to experience that situation from the inside, such as the historic assistant Felicia Culotta. Or the former tour manager Dan George and the former head of security Alex Vlason. The latter said that Jamie Spears has always managed every aspect of his daughter’s life in a maniacal way, coming to use bedbugs, stalking, threats And telephone checks. Britney was not even free to go shopping alone, nor to see her children unsupervised.

From the docu-investigation, it appears that the conservatorship has meant that Britney Spears was left alone, estranging close friends and loved ones. A constant abuse, brought to media attention also thanks to movement social which replies to the hashtag #FreeBritney. The pop star recently thanked her loyal community in a heartfelt Twitter post. Controlling Britney Spears then retraces all the salient stages of the conservatorship, with the hope of a well-deserved happy ending for the pop star.

