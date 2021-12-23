Controlling Britney Spears, Discovery Plus, documentary, where to see it

The docu-investigation that traces the darkest period in the life of the princess of Pop Britney Spears.

From the same producers of the revolutionary docu investigation “Framing Britney Spears” – for the television series edited by the Times The New York Times Presents – lands exclusively on discovery + from Sunday 17 October the second part of the investigation entitled “Controlling Britney Spears“.

Controlling Britney Spears

“I deserve to have a life like anyone else”. This is one of the creepy audios that testify as the freedom of Britney Spears was violated within days of a decisive hearing on her case in which father James “Jamie” Spears has been suspended from the role of legal guardian.

The documentary traces the life of the pop star under the protection of her father and files and information come to light in which Britney states that the legal protection exercised by her father against her had become an “instrument of control and oppression”.

In the special emerge the details of a real one strict surveillance system, put in place to monitor every movement of the pop star. All this was possible thanks to the exclusive interviews of those who were in direct contact with Britney during his custody. From the historic assistant Felicia Culotta to the former tour manager Dan George. Up to the former head of security Alex Vlasov who testified as the father of Britney he managed every aspect of his daughter’s life in a maniacal manner. Telephones under surveillance, bedbugs, threats and stalking were the order of the day for the star who could not even be free to go shopping.

The investigation

Through the testimonies collected in the docu-investigation, it turns out that James Spears and the guardians have isolated Britney from her friends and closest loved ones making it very difficult for her to live a normal life. Singer she couldn’t even see her children without being spied on and in some cases even threatened not to be able to see them anymore. Thanks also to the supporters of the movement #FreeBritney it was discovered that the abuse against him was constant, from the blocking of credit cards to the management of the drugs to be taken.

Britney Spears now she seems reborn and finally free to take back her life but is it really over for her? Will there still be new implications? Will he sue the father? There are still many responses submitted by the fans’ numbers.

“Controlling Britney Spears” will be available exclusively on discovery + from October 17th. The official hashtag is #controllingbritneyspears.