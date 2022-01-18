Many know the feeling of freezing up their backs when we see the much feared “green envelope” of the Revenue Agency in the mailbox. This, in fact, means being notified of an executive act that imposes the payment of fines and penalties provided for in the assessment following an irregularity. Surprises of this kind are not that unusual and, unfortunately, they can sometimes happen due to mistakes made unknowingly.

However, more and more checks are carried out by the Inland Revenue on suspicious movements that could presage irregularities. In fact, it could be a particular operation carried out at the ATM to make the Revenue Agency suspicious and risk heavy penalties.

Accounted for over 390,000 verifications

In recent years, the issue of combating tax evasion and fraud has become increasingly important. The implementation of Directive 2005/60 / EC on the prevention of money laundering activities began in 2007 and has recently undergone further changes. Against the so-called “black”, the taxman has set itself the goal of recovering almost 16 billion euros between 2021 and 2023.

In fact, starting from 1 January 2022, new restrictions on the use of cash are in place. The reason is more than evident since it is precisely through cash payments that many taxes are evaded.

Therefore, starting from 1 January 2022, it is no longer possible to use cash for transactions equal to or greater than 1,000 euros. This also applies to cases of donation or loan to friends or relatives who, in any case, must be made traceable by bank transfer or check.

Controls by the Revenue Agency and fines of up to 50,000 euros for those who carry out this operation at the ATM

Furthermore, withdrawals for amounts equal to or greater than 1,000 euros could also arouse the attention of the Revenue Agency, but it does not end there. In fact, in addition to withdrawals, even cash payments could trigger checks to verify the transparency of the deposit.

By depositing over € 999.99 into the account via the ATM, we could run the risk of a review by the competent supervisory bodies including the Guardia di Finanza.

Therefore, there could be checks by the Revenue Agency and fines of up to 50,000 euros for those who carry out this operation at the ATM.

In fact, should any irregularities be found following a check, penalties of between 1,000 and 50,000 euros could be triggered.

Naturally, the sanction comes only following the proven irregularity, but the payment alone could lead to investigations to understand what the nature of the cash just deposited is.

