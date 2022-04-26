Controversial conversation between Elon Musk and Bill Gates leaks to Twitter – News Technology – Technology

It’s not the first time Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world according to Forbes Magazine, makes fun of Bill Gates on Twitterwho was the CEO of Microsoft and also one of the richest people in the world.

The two billionaires have previously quarreled over issues like electric vehicles, which Gates didn’t use until 2020, Musk’s pursuit of Mars colonization and the pandemic.

However, this latest dispute went viral when Some conversations via text message between Musk and Gates were made public that, as of April 25, 2022, Musk has confirmed that they are real and that they probably “must have been leaked by friends of friends.”

In the exchange of messages it is understood that Gates invited Musk to talk about “philanthropic possibilities” within climate changeto which the CEO of Tesla replied with the question: “Do you still have a short position of half a billion dollars against Tesla?”, referring to Gates’ shares in the car company.

According to the messages, Musk decides not to meet with Gates, telling him: “I’m sorry, but I can’t take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company that is doing the most to solve climate change”.

So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA. Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022

With “short position” Musk could be referring to, according to the ‘Insider’ media: “When an investor sells a stock that he borrowed with the aim of buying it back later at a lower price, essentially betting that the value of the stock will fall”.

Not long after confirming to a Twitter account that the exchange of messages was real, Musk mocked Gates’ physical appearance in a tweet that many people have labeled as “unnecessary” and “childish”.

So far, the former Microsoft CEO has not commented on Musk’s tweets.

