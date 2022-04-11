Controversial decision! The Academy banned Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years

UNITED STATES-. Almost two weeks after Will Smith will slap Chris Rock on the stage of Dolby Theater during the delivery of Oscar Awards 2022the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences he finally announced his decision. On Friday, April 8, the Board of Governors had its last meeting, and issued a press release with the resolution.

The Board of Governors determined that “for a period of 10 years beginning on April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards. Academy”. The news was made known through a letter sent to the press by the president of the Academy, David Rubinand the executive director, Dawn Hudson.

“During our broadcast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. We sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented.” Academy in the official statement.

Will Smith responded to the statement

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is one step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our artists and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We hope this can begin a time of healing for all involved.” Academy. In a statement through his representative Smith He said, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

“We want to express our deep appreciation to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for his poise and grace during our broadcast,” concluded the Academy addressing Rock and the hostesses Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Y Regina Hall.