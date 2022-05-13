Controversial draw! Olimpia left alive a Motagua that ended up playing with 10 and everything will be defined in the second leg

Electrifying first duel of the capital derby in the fight for the ticket to the grand final of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, however the protagonist was the central referee Said Martínez who invalidated a legitimate goal by Yustin Arboleda. The pulse ended tied 1-1 and the series is defined on Sunday at 5:00 pm, where the second finalist will be known.

Olimpia arrives with the advantage in the second round, Motagua is forced to beat the whites by any score to seal their ticket. The draw will suffice for León due to its better position in the standings.

As expected, the classic began with vertigo for both sides. Yustin Arboleda gave the first warning with a cross shot, and Iván ‘El Chino’ López immediately responded with a frank header, letting the opening of the scoring slip away.

The feeling of the back and forth gave spaces and this was used by the Lion. Tocazón in the midfield, Carlos Pineda leaked an exquisite pass to Michaell Chirinos and he shot the goalkeeper Marlon Licona to unleash the hubbub in the merengue squad with the 1-0 at minute 22.

However, the Blue Cyclone did not give up and two minutes later the draw came. Outstanding action on the right wing, Juan Ángel ‘Camellito’ Delgado enabled Jonathan Núñez to cross and Roberto Moreira managed the header and before the terrible start of goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar, the ball slipped into the nets. The goalkeeper made one last attempt, however he could not prevent the score with his stretch.

The derby increased in intensity, showy and rubbed, nobody gave anything away. A match worthy of high quality. A classic has everything and controversy could not be missing, at minute 33 it arrived.

Edwin Rodríguez managed to send a high cross under pressure from the lower area, Yustin Arboleda anticipated Marlon Licona’s exit and scored with a subtle header. But central referee Said Martínez called a foul by Jerry Bengtson on the goalkeeper, an obstruction by the striker.

The revolution that Carlos ‘Zapatilla’ Mejía implemented for the Blues gave them a new impetus, without coming to fruition.

Little by little the match was falling in intensity, the tiredness was notorious among the protagonists due to the impetus they implemented from the start.

There were strong complaints due to the constant fouls and especially from the blue squad due to the expulsion of Héctor Castellanos, but the contention, who received the second yellow card, went to the showers correctly due to a stomp against Boniek García.

The closing had no emotions and the final whistle came at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

The capital finalist will be known this Sunday. Olimpia got his good income and the result for the best position positions him in a great way. Motagua will be offensive because it only serves to win.

-DATA SHEET:

1 – MOTAGUA: 25. Marlon Licona, 12. Raúl Marcelo Santos, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 2. Denil Maldonado, 17. Wesly Decas, 16. Héctor Castellanos, 32. Jonathan Núñez (27. Óscar García, min.85), 23. Juan Ángel Delgado (4. Carlos Mejía, min.58), 22. Jesse Moncada, 7. Iván López and 21. Roberto Moreira.

Trainer: Hernan Medina (ARG).

1 – OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjivar; 6. Bryan Beckeles, 4. José García, 17. Jonathan Paz (3. Elvin Casildo, min.54), 16. Johnny Leveron; 32. Carlos Pineda, 14. Boniek García, 15. Edwin Rodríguez (23. Jorge Álvarez, min.77), 33. Michaell Chirinos; 19. Yustin Arboleda (30. Eddie Hernández, min.77) and 27. Jerry Bengston.

Trainer: Pablo Lavallen (ARG).

REFEREES: Said Martínez, Walter López and Juan Carlos Otero.