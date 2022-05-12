Controversial goal from América vs Puebla out of place. And the VAR?

Midtime Editorial

Cuauhtemoc Stadium, Puebla / 11.05.2022 23:27:35





They say that there is always controversy when he plays America and is usually associated with referees. This Wednesday night at First Leg of the Quarterfinals was no exception, since the goal that equalized for the azulcremas against Puebla could be invalidated by a misplaced Bruno Valdez, although the people of the VAR gave it for good in silent review.

At minute 80, a stopped ball by Diego Valdés at the far post found Sebastián Cáceres to head the 1-1however, at the time of collecting the Americanist 10 shirt, the Paraguayan Valdez was clearly offside. The important is that Bruno clearly did for the ball jumping and -up to a certain point- hindered the mark of the poblanos.

The television shot made clear the invalid position of Bruno Valdez and the whistler, Louis Henry Santander, took a few seconds to allow the serve from midfield. He took the headset to listen to the instructions from the video arbitration booth, who They told him that America’s goal was valid.

The Vuelta match between América and Puebla will be played next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in the Azteca Stadium, where it is enough for the azulcremas to draw to be in the Semifinals with the criterion of best position in the table, remembering that the away goal no longer breaks the tie the overall results.

With the result of this Wednesday, the Eagles add nine consecutive games without defeat under the command of Tano Ortiz, whose only setback was in his presentation on the Rayados court; since then there are six won and three matched.

​