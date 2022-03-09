Controversial Russian athlete reveals why he showed the Z on the podium

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who became world famous for displaying a letter Z linked to his country’s war tanks on the podium of a competition, spoke about his actions, making it clear that he is far from sorry.

“I just wanted to show where I come from, that’s all,” he said via Telegram. In addition, she questioned: “They told us to cover our flag, which I did. They had already banned everything possible.”

Regarding the worldwide reaction that was generated after his gesture went viral, Kuliak assured: “I was never afraid of the consequences and I don’t want to hurt anyone. This Z sign means ‘for victory’, ‘for peace’. The Ukrainian athletes treated us badly… It had to be seen to be believed.”

The Russian gymnast also said that “they (because of the Ukrainian gymnasts) started this whole political movement. It was in response to this behavior that I came up with this badge. They were wrapped in their flag, shouting “Glory to Ukraine” at the podium. According to the rules of the competition, that is not allowed, but nobody told them anything. They also demanded that we be expelled when we had not said or done anything against anyone.”

The International Gymnastics Federation opened a disciplinary file against Ivan Kuliak and is investigating what happened.

What happened?

In the men’s uneven bars event, 20-year-old Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak showed his support for the Russian military forces that invaded Ukraine. On his shirt, at chest height, Kuliak wore the letter “Z” (precariously placed, armed with ribbons). That letter symbolically represents “victory” in Russian and is painted on the tanks and other military vehicles of the government of Vladimir Putin.

Many noticed this detail during the gymnastics competition and took it as a great provocation, since along with Kuliak a 19-year-old Ukrainian athlete, Illia Kovtun, was competing. Kuliak received military training in the Russian army last year and the “Z” on his suit was in place of the Russian flag, banned by the International Gymnastics Federation, which has also canceled all events in Russia and Belarus.

Kuliak received the bronze medal, while Ukraine’s Kovtun won gold. There was a tense atmosphere on the podium: the two athletes looked in different directions and did not shake hands, unlike Kazakh silver medalist Milad Karimi, who waved and congratulated his two opponents in the box.

Once the Ukrainian anthem finished, Kuliak tried to quickly leave the podium before the traditional photo of the medalists. But a few seconds later, the Russian athlete returned forced to the photo, without showing any smile.

Pro-Putin politicians, activists and influencers have also been seen in recent days wearing clothes and badges with the letter “Z” to show their support for the war. Russia Today, the TV channel financed by the Kremlin, sells different products with the “Z”. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying “Z” stands for victory.

This warlike symbol was also promoted by former gymnast Svetlana Khorkina on social networks, with the message “Campaign of all those who are not ashamed to be Russian. Let’s spread it.” Khorkina, 43, holds the rank of colonel in the Russian army and is married to a general.

What are the markings on Russian vehicles?

Russian combat vehicles have more than a dozen combinations of letters and geometric figures painted on their bodies, including on all four sides. One of the most common that could be seen in several of the images is the letter “Z” painted white on tanks and artillery pieces with variants framed within rectangles and even within triangles or circles.

The most immediate response to the mysterious letters and figures painted on the bodywork of military vehicles and in which several experts agree is to avoid friendly fire, since Ukraine and Russia share models of combat cars of Soviet heritage.