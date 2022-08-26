Controversial video at the first public hearing on abortion

With a controversial video that showed explicit content about an alleged abortionwhich was only shared with the legislators present, the president of the pro-life organizationCarlos Sánchez, yesterday defended three bills that seek to restrict the voluntary termination of pregnancy on the island.

The video generated controversy when it was discussed whether, in the transmission of the House of Representatives, the explicit content of photographs and moving images held by Sánchez, who regularly protests in front of abortion clinics in Puerto Rico, was shown.

It was the first public viewing of the House of Representatives to discussr five measures related to abortion. Members of the House Juridical Commission they unanimously agreed to allow the deponent to show the video only to legislators.

“We are going to give him the opportunity to show it to the members of the Commission, but it will not be shown on television or in the Chamber broadcast”expressed the president of the Legal Commission, Orlando Aponte Rosario, after meeting with his fellow legislators.

For its part, the representative Mariana Nogales Molinelli explained that, in strictly legal terms, “We could not verify that this video is real or if it has been authenticated”. Furthermore, he said that he should not be removed from the legislative record.

The new day consulted the video presented, which can be found on the portal of Sánchez’s organization (Pro-Vida), in which the user is transferred to Youtube. The platform placed a point of clarifying information regarding health and abortion under the content, published by an account identified as “abortion NO”.

According to YouTube, that explanatory note comes out “when you search for or watch videos on topics that are susceptible to the spread of disinformation.”

At yesterday’s hearing, Sánchez supported three of the five measures under discussion: the Senate Bill 693, which would restrict abortion from 22 weeks of gestation; House Bill 1084, to ban it as soon as the heartbeat is heard; and House Bill 1410, which seeks to consult the people in a referendum on what the rule of law should be.

The Legal Commission also studies House Bill 715, to classify the death of a pregnant woman as a double murder and define the concept of “conceived”; and House Bill 1403, which establishes the legality of abortion on the island and its accessibility.

“Although these projects are not religious… However, they go in the right direction. (…) Both projects (PS 693 and PC 1084) are a first step to change the paradigm”said the lawyer and priest Carlos Pérez Toro, who accompanied Sánchez in the first presentation.

Some legislators, like Jose E. “Quiquito” Melendezasked what the religious leaders considered as “a human being” and “conception of life”.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for Proyecto Dignidad, Lisie Burgos Muñiz, insisted on alleging that, in Puerto Rico, at the time of abortion, there is discrimination based on the sex and race of the fetus.

Burgos Muñiz cited information from the Guttmacher Institute, an entity that defends reproductive rights such as access to abortion, to mention the states that have restricted it after the revocation of Roe versus Wade last June.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the House of Representatives, Lydia Mendez Silvaargued that the issue should be addressed from the angle of public health.

“When you talk about these issues, you have to talk about health in the clinical and real aspect and about an approach that does not cause the controversy of who is right or wrong. As a public health worker, I have seen all these issues”Mendez Silva said.

The next public hearing is called for the September 1stin which agencies such as Health, Justice and the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman will participate.