Controversy at PSG! Verratti and Leonardo liquidated him after the heavy defeat against Nantes: “he has screwed us”

2022-02-20
PSG couldn’t against him Nantes and fell by the score of 3-1 with figures like Neymar, Mbappé and Messi on the field. This is the second defeat suffered by the Parisian team in the campaign, although they remain at the top of the table with 59 points.
The innocent penalty that Neymar failed against Nantes in France
After finishing the game, one of those who reacted annoyed was Marco Verratti. The Italian usually only talks about the pitch with his quality, but this time he raised his voice and criticized the arbitration.
Mbappe he was the victim of a clear foul inside the area, the whistler scored the penalty, but he forgave the defender the second yellow card Dennis Appiah. Next, Neymar he missed the maximum penalty innocently.
“How is it possible that he didn’t give (Appiah) a yellow card? It’s yellow, it’s red, it’s criminal. Sometimes you have to take responsibility because there is, but the referee has screwed us,” he shot Verratti.
But the thing does not stop there. Leonardthe sports director of PSGalso came out with thick ammunition: “The referee didn’t whistle anything, like Mbappé, Neymar, Messi and PSG, he didn’t whistle anything.”
And he added: ”Denis Appiah should have seen the second yellow on the penalty against Mbappé. And a second yellow is, logically, red and expulsion. Also, the referee stopped calling a lot of fouls on our players.”
Leonard acknowledged that the team did not play well, but did not stop pointing to the judge. “There were a lot of mistakes, things we didn’t do well. But with the referee, today it was like a ‘pum pum pum’ I’m shooting at you”.
The next engagement for PSG will be on Saturday at the Parc des Princes against Saint-Etienne for matchday 26 of Ligue 1.