Controversy at PSG! Verratti and Leonardo liquidated him after the heavy defeat against Nantes: “he has screwed us”

2022-02-20

PSG couldn’t against him Nantes and fell by the score of 3-1 with figures like Neymar, Mbappé and Messi on the field. This is the second defeat suffered by the Parisian team in the campaign, although they remain at the top of the table with 59 points.

The innocent penalty that Neymar failed against Nantes in France

After finishing the game, one of those who reacted annoyed was Marco Verratti. The Italian usually only talks about the pitch with his quality, but this time he raised his voice and criticized the arbitration.

Mbappe he was the victim of a clear foul inside the area, the whistler scored the penalty, but he forgave the defender the second yellow card Dennis Appiah. Next, Neymar he missed the maximum penalty innocently.

“How is it possible that he didn’t give (Appiah) a yellow card? It’s yellow, it’s red, it’s criminal. Sometimes you have to take responsibility because there is, but the referee has screwed us,” he shot Verratti.