Controversy at the Golden Globes: those responsible answered the accusations of corruption

The general consensus indicates that the HFPAan acronym in English that designates the Hollywood Foreign Press Associationis an important institution not only for journalistic purposes, but for organizing the Golden Globes. These awards were historically considered the prelude to the Oscar. In them the cream of Hollywood meets to drink champagne, take statuettes and, sometimes, endure the scathing monologues of Ricky Gervais.

But in recent times, various complaints, scandals and accusations they knocked down the podium on which it stood as one of the most watched and talked about events in the world. Against the lack of diversity in their directory, stars like Tom Cruise returned their prizes, while complaints from journalists for unethical handling and press reports in the big US media about opaque finances were added.

The fact escalated to the point, unthinkable, that in 2021 they were not even broadcast on television. Tweeted Golden Globes.

In this context of turbulence, and within the framework of BAFICI, which they visited for the second time (they gave a reception to artists and the press, supported the restoration of film material, such as that of the queer icon Jan Oxenberg, which was part of the programming), Barbara de Oliveira Pinto and Gabriel Lerman agreed to speak with TN. She represents Portugal on the association’s board of directors, while Lerman does so on behalf of Spain and Argentina, her country of origin.

The present and future of the Golden Globes

Lerman thus describes the present after the storm. “There is a reformulation of the prizes, undoubtedly. But I think we’re doing a good job: we are growing upstructuring the association for a more inclusive future, since one of the criticisms was that we did not have everyone represented at the table, making the decisions of the award.

In March of last year, the Time’s Up association asked to remove the entire current Board of Directors of the Golden Globes and increase the number of members from 87 to 300.



“The reviews served to make us realize some things, but we must clarify that not all of them were correct, they accused us of things we have not done, but hey, instead of going out to discuss we work on correcting”, explained Lerman. In that sense, he pointed out: “One of the main issues is that the association did not have black journalists. That was a systemic issue, the organization was not necessarily to blame. Nevertheless, we changed the rules to enter and now we have six black journalists in the group and many black people who collaborate with us in different decisions”.

Golden Globes: from accusations of corruption to the next celebrations

The accusations of corruption It was another of the issues that the representative denied: “That is ridiculous, totally false, all lies. I am a journalist with forty years of experience, thirty in the United States. Every year I spend hours and hours watching movies and series to make the best possible selection. I vote with my heart and I have never been tempted or would be tempted by something like that.”

“Giving gifts is something else, because it is a norm in Hollywood: all studios send gifts to the press. And although we decided not to receive more gifts, the other journalistic associations continue to receive giftswhich are small things, do not imagine anything very important”, he said about the presents that different companies send.

Refering to evolution of the golden globesOliveira Pinto commented on the process of reflection that Hollywood is going through: “We are doing things that we would never think of doing, and although many of the criticisms were unfounded, we are growing up for the coming realitywe want to be at the forefront of the movement to be part of a very important replacement trend in Hollywood. There is a heritage to take care of”.

This 2022 the Golden Globes are eighty years old. What should we expect? “A great party”, says Lerman and prefers not to advance details. “It’s our 80th birthday, so we’re going to have to celebrate it as befits a big award like the Golden Globes,” he says.