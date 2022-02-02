controversy at the Sanremo Festival

by Luca Marchetti

The controversy flares up to Sanremo Festival. And the protagonist is once again her: Ornella Muti. After the debate onuse of cannabis that the Roman actress defends for therapeutic purposes, now they are Ornella Muti’s men to make people talk (also thanks to a tweet from Wild Lucarelli). On the stage ofAristonthe first co-host of Amadeus at the end of the evening she launched into a speech, in which the Roman actress retraced the fundamental stages of her life, alongside … men, men and men. From Ugo Tognazzi, who “knew I was shy, frightened, acted as my elder brother; he was very ironic, generous, funny, he cooked for the whole crew ”; to Alberto Sordi “cheerful, nice, ironic, being with him was like being with one of us”; by Paolo Villaggio “fabulous, very intelligent, witty, even very cynical”; to Massimo Troisi, who “was hungry for life, it was as if he had a time, which he knew could expire at any moment”. And then again: Francesco Nuti, “a very simple boy, tied to his roots, I greet him with a lot of love”. And again: Tony Musante “suspicious”, Alain Delon “handsome”, Gerard Depardieu “a whirlwind”, Sylvester Stallone “unique”.

So Ornella Muti is silent until 11.30 pm, then she is authorized to speak to tell us about the greatness of men. # Sanremo2022 – Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) February 1, 2022

In short, that of Ornella Muti is one more than a speech about her life roundup of actors and directors with which the Roman actress worked. Many adjectives and beautiful words. And someone on social media has noticed, even with a decidedly harsh and controversial tone. Like the one used by Wild Lucarelli. The 47-year-old writer and journalist wrote a tweet in which she attacks: “So Ornella Muti is silent until 11:30 pm, then she is authorized to speak to tell us the greatness of men“. Selvaggia Lucarelli’s comment did not go unnoticed on social media. Many reactions to the tweet. From those who agree with the journalist to those who defend Ornella Muti instead. The controversy flares up.

The controversy on cannabis by Ornella Muti: “They think I’m going to give joints around”

But it is not the first time that a controversy has hit Ornella Muti in this Sanremo Festival. The main debate that involved the Roman actress was the one on cannabis. “I support the therapeutic aspect of cannabis: they even think I go around the backstage donating reeds, it’s sad, I realize that change is difficult “, said Ornella Muti, who recalls:” My mom had difficult years before she died and I was unable to give her cannabis, I had to stuff her with psychotropic drugs that cloud her conscience “. And then the actress claims freedom of choice: “Everyone has to do what he feels, I feel good like this, I’m sorry that he gets confused, that’s all”.

Salvini attacks: “Drugs are dead”

Critical of Ornella Muti’s thought was the leader of the League Matteo Salvini: “Drugs are dead, and I will always fight them anyway. Honor to the boys and girls who, in San Patrignano and throughout Italy, fight for life and freedom from addictions ”. From Forza Italia Maurizio Gasparri considers the words of the actress “real nonsense” and asks for “immediate exclusion from the festival”. And the former senator Carlo Giovanardi, interviewed by MOW, he said: “I will be monitoring the evening carefully and am ready to make a complaint to report the obvious violation. I would do it for minors “.

The cannabis association founded by Ornella Muti and her daughter Naike Rivelli

Ornella Muti founded in July 2021 a ‘association for the production and cultivation of cannabis to be administered on medical prescription for therapeutic purposes. The association, based in Nardò in the province of Lecce, is called Ornella Muti Hemp Center and was founded by the Roman actress together with her daughter Naike Rivelli. The objective of the association – so we read on their website – is to provide, among other things, support to the sick, helping them in finding the prescribed cannabis, putting doctors in contact with the sick through the Cannabis Medical Center and creating events that promote medical cannabis. “There are six million cannabis users who are forced to turn to mafias every year. We want to give a voice to all those people that prohibitionist politicians would like to throw in jail. From today we are there too! ”. With this message, in July 2021, Ornella Muti and her daughter Naike announced the opening of their association.