Controversy: Bella and Gigi Hadid parade shaved heads for Marc Jacobs

Bella Hadid (here at parade rehearsals on June 27 in New York) and her sister Gigi paraded with their heads shaved for Marc Jacobs. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Gigi and Bella Hadid get naked for Marc Jacobs. Or almost. The sisters presented the American designer’s fall-winter collection with their heads almost completely shaved.

For the Marc Jacobs show, the models only wore their long hair on top of their heads. On the sides, the skull seemed shaved. Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Gigi and Bella Hadid also had both sides of their heads shaved as shown in the photos below.

Gigi Hadid’s wavy blonde mane had disappeared in favor of raven black hair. During the show, the model wore a voluminous pink sweater to go along with her graphic haircut as seen in one of her Instagram stories.

Gigi Hadid shared this passage from the Marc Jacobs show in her Instagram story. instagram gigihadid

With her black vinyl dress, Bella sported a stricter look.

false baldness

The models have, of course, not really said goodbye to their hair. It was actually fake baldness and a wig as seen in other photos of the models before the show.

Differing opinions

On Instagram, Bella posted a photo of herself behind the scenes, with her new hairdo and bleached eyebrows.

“Yes yes!” “I love that!” and “Great!” some people are praising the model’s new look while others are horrified: “I love you, but what is it?” “Bella, what did they do to you?” writes a user on Instagram. And the Twitter community does not hesitate to criticize the look of the Hadid sisters either.

Bella Hadid? Rather Voldemort

Bella’s look, in particular, seems to be getting strong reactions. A user on Twitter shares a clear opinion: “Bella Hadid? It’s Voldemort!”

Others worry about Bella’s brown mane. “What?! Hope she didn’t really shave her hair,” another user wrote.

The fashion world meanwhile hailed the show and its hairstyles. Not only Bella’s look, but also Marc Jacobs’ new collection is showered with praise under fashion journalist Alastair McKimm’s Instagram post.