CONTROVERSY – Danger of nuclear war

Vinicio A. Castillo Seman

Lor that began a few days ago as a Russian invasion in Ukraine when it refused to commit to not being part of NATO, is quickly becoming a global problem that can lead us to a crisis similar to that of 1962, with the missile crisis in Cuba, in which the world experienced moments of great anguish.

The Western strategy of turning Russia, the most nuclear-armed nation on the planet, into an international economic pariah by removing it from the Western financial system, and the aggressive rhetoric of NATO countries against Putin, has caused the former KGB chief of the The USSR resorts to putting its nuclear deterrent forces on alert, sending the world a clear signal of where things will go with the radicalization of the confrontation with the West.

I am convinced that neither the American people, nor any of the allied European countries, will approve going to a total confrontation with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, and even more so when the only thing that Russia has asked and demanded is that Ukraine not be part of NATO.

If we analyze the current situation with the missile crisis in Cuba, we realize an essential similarity: At that time, the United States understood that the nuclear missiles in Cuba were a serious threat to its security.

And now Russia understands that if Ukraine enters NATO, its security and that of its borders is seriously threatened.

This time it is not just the danger of a nuclear confrontation with Russia.

There is China, the main rival of the United States, which wants to invade Taiwan soon.

There is North Korea and Iran, who want to develop nuclear weapons.

These two nations, with Russian and Chinese support, could seriously endanger world peace.

It is short-sighted for some to analyze what is happening in Ukraine apart from the global implications described above.

I think that all this could have been avoided if Russia had been given a guarantee that Ukraine would not be part of NATO. It was the right thing.

By not doing so, the West put Putin to the test and he, mistaken or not, acted on the understanding that he is defending Russia.

The truth is that we are on the verge of a very dangerous situation that could generate the Third World War.

Although some might accuse me of being an alarmist, if this does not stop we are going to get dangerously close to that possibility.

To God who enlightens the world’s decisive minds so that there is peace and we prevent the unthinkable from happening.