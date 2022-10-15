Controversy: Did Corina Mestre really suspend the actress Ana de Armas?





Did Corina Mestre really suspend the actress Ana de Armas? After a controversy in networks generated by a meme, several artists who studied together with Ana de Armas have offered testimonies that assure that the actress was suspended from the National School of Art, because some teachers considered that she did not have enough talent to conclude the race.

The viral image was shared by the filmmaker Juan Carlos Cremata in which it was assumed that “Corina Mestre suspended Ana de Armas’s course for making a movie. Today one has the National Theater Award and the other is on its way to the Oscar”.

After the avalanche of negative comments towards Mestre generated on networks, the official journalist Arleen Rodríguez Derivet dedicated her program Chapeando bajito, published in Cubadebate, to deny the rumors and defend the actress related to the Cuban government.

“That’s a lie,” stressed the also host of the Round Table. “Ana de Armas left Cuba at the age of 18, several years before she taught at the ENA (National School of Art) Corina Mestre, who at that time was a teacher only at the ISA (Higher Institute of Art), where Ana did not get to to study”.

Later Corina Mestre is heard to reply to Rodríguez: “No, I am not going to give those characters even a minute of my time. I’m not interested. Those who know me know how I act and think.”

As the journalist explained, Corina would have started teaching classes at the ENA in 2009, when Ana de Armas was already well known abroad.

About Corina Mestre and Ana de Armas

In addition, he assured that, on her last visit to Cuba, Ana was received by Mestre at the aforementioned educational center, where she participated in class sessions.

“One of Corina’s innovations when she started at the ENA in 2009 was to approve and encourage students’ performances in film and television, because she considers this fundamental practice in the training of artists. The teacher who sanctioned Ana was not Corina, but neither she nor this podcast are interested in revealing her name. It is not our style,” Rodríguez stressed.

Although it was not Corina who suspended the new Marilyn Monroe, it is known from the statements of those close to the actress that she was forced to request discharge.

“They practically forced her to ask for a license,” revealed the artist Amanda Cepero.

“Then she repeated the year and they suffocated her until she was out. I remember the comments after a test that we saw that if she was to suspend her and other atrocities, we did not understand anything. But life is wise. Despite the abuse, life proved that it was the best thing that could happen to her.”

