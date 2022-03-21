Controversy in Formula 1: they revealed the dialogues of the definition for the title that Verstappen won and the FIA ​​recognized a “human error”

The FIA ​​admitted that “human error” influenced Max Verstappen’s victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi (Photo: REUTERS)

On the eve of the first official race of the year in the Formula 1, a new chapter has emerged from the controversial definition of last season. The final lap in 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was full of controversy and now the FIA has recognized that the director of races Michael Massi committed a “human error” after the accident of Nicholas Latifi that led to the consecration of Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton.

Motorsport’s governing body concluded that the two talks of Masi –who was removed from his position last month– with the protagonists had negative impact on the closing of the championshipalthough they pointed out that he had no bad intentions at all.

“The Director acted in good faith given the difficult circumstancesrecognizing the significant time constraints in making decisions and the immense pressure exerted by teams. I know discovered that these communications were neither necessary nor useful for the proper development of the career”assured the FIA in a report.

In an official statement published by the authorities it was made clear that the title of Max Verstappen It will not suffer any modification or run any type of risk despite the fact that hamiltonwho had a comfortable lead until the accident Latifiwas harmed by the decisions of Michael Massi.

“The process of identifying lagging cars so far has been manual and human error led to not all cars being allowed through. Due to the fact that manual interventions generally carry a higher risk of human error, has developed a software which, from now on, will automate the communication of the list of cars that must recover the lap. The results of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship are valid, final and cannot be changed. According to the rules, Mercedes he made a protest to the stewards after the race, seeking to change the race standings. The stewards dismissed the protest and the team then had the opportunity to appeal that decision to the FIA ​​International Court of Appeal, but did not do so.

The entity kicked out Michael Masi after the controversy that was generated in the race that defined the title in favor of the pilot Red Bullthat in the last lap surpassed Lewis Hamilton after the appearance of Safety Car in the circuit yas marina. The position is currently held by Niels Wittitch and Eduardo Freitaswho will act alternately in the position and will be assisted by Herbie Blash as advisor Senior permanent.

The FIA investigated the radio communications that they carried out during the penultimate lap Michael Massi with Christian HornerRed Bull team manager, and Jonathan Wheatley, sports director of the Austrian team. Beyond the fact that some of the radio crossovers between those involved are part of a chapter of the fourth season of Drive To Survivethe series of Netflix that shows Formula 1 inside, as published by the specialized site autosportthis was the complete dialogue:

Christian Horner: Christian to Michael

Michael Massi: Yes, go ahead Christian.

CH: Why don’t we get these cars out of the way?

MM: Just give me… because Christian… just give me a second… OK, my main problem is to clear up this incident.

CH: You only need one race lap.

MM: Yes.

Jonathan Wheatley: Obviously you don’t need those overtaken cars to immediately turn around and catch up with the pack behind.

MM: Understood. Just give us a second.

JW: You must let them go. Then we’ll have a motor race on our hands.

MM: Understood.

On the next lap when five drivers were told they could overtake, clearing the cars between Verstappen and hamiltonthe head of the Mercedes team toto wolffradioed Masi:

tw: Michael… Michael, this is not right. Michael, that’s not right. That is not right.

Then, as the safety car headed back to the pits, there was immediately another message:

tw: He (for Verstappen) just overtook the safety car.

Although the report of FIA concluded that these two conversations had a great impact for the outcome of the race and the future of Michael Massi, from the entity they seek to close the matter. However, it will be necessary to see if all the actors involved agree, mainly the members of Mercedes.

