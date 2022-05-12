Controversy in sight! Ana de Armas, “only for adults” in her new film











Anne of Arms he landed in Spain when he was only 18 years old. The Cuban tried her luck in the industry of our country and shortly after settling in Madrid she signed for ‘El Internado’. Thanks to his role in the Antena 3 series, he made a name for himself in the difficult world of acting and his face appeared everywhere. Without a doubt, she was one of the actresses of the moment and accumulated thousands and thousands of fans.

After working for three years on one of the most mythical series on our television, the artist continued adding titles to her career, until she decided to make the leap to the United States. There, she quickly made her way in Hollywood, until she shared the screen with Keanu Reeves or Ryan Gosling. His fame ended up exploding when he made ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and the critics fell in love with it.

Ana de Armas will play Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Since then, the gossip press has analyzed each and every one of her steps and that is that her relationship with Ben Affleck was on the lips of half the world. The two actors decided to put an end to their romance after spending a year together, confinement included. Ana de Armas is unstoppable and in the coming months it will give a lot to talk about with a film that before its premiere is already generating a lot of controversy.

We have long known that Ana de Armas is going to be the protagonist of the new biographical film about Marilyn Monroe, which will be released later this year on Netflix. During the last months we have been able to see the first images of the actress characterized by what was probably the most famous blonde of all time. The film will be based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

Despite the fact that viewers have not yet been able to see Ana de Armas’ performance as Marlyn, the lucky ones who have seen her say that This could be the actress’s first nomination for the Oscars. Now, the feature film has just come to the fore because the rating given to the film has been made public. biopic and the most filmmakers have been a good surprise.

“She plays Marilyn in a chillingly real way,” Almodóvar has said about Ana de Armas

The film will be recommended “for adults only” and the reason that the Motion Picture Association has alleged is the high erotic content of some bed scenes featured in the film. It is clear that everything that surrounds Marilyn Monroe generates great interest on the part of the public and this feature film is not going to be less.

One of the lucky ones who has already seen the film has been the Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar. The Oscar-winner has already given his opinion in public about the interpretation of ‘El internado’ and his words have generated even more expectation about the film: «I must be one of the few who have seen ‘Blonde’the wonderful film by Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas plays Marilyn in a chillingly real way».

