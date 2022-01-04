World

controversy in the Netherlands. The UN also intervenes

The video is going around the world, especially in the chats of those who oppose restrictions and anti-Covid vaccines: a man is bitten by a police dog during the hardships clashes which took place on Sunday 2 January in Amsterdam during an unauthorized demonstration promoted by various acronyms, many no vax, to protest against the lockdown imposed by the Dutch government.

The man, according to local media reports, was part of a group of demonstrators who allegedly tried to break through a police cordon in response to the request of the police to put an end to the sit-in. The man was bitten in the hand and was then treated in the hospital. The exact number of injuries among the protesters is unknown, while officers reported that four of their colleagues needed medical attention.

Despite the ban imposed on the eve by the authorities, about 10 thousand people gathered in Amsterdam to protest against the Covid measures. At the end of the clashes, 30 protesters were arrested, of which nine are still in custody. Seven of them are suspected of using violence against officers, a police spokesman said. The other two are suspected of various other crimes, including possession of weapons.

What happened on Sunday could have legal implications: several people filed complaints against the use of force by the police. And even the UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, commented controversially on Twitter on the images of the intervention of the Dutch law enforcement agencies. Melzer invited any witnesses to come forward.

