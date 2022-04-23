Controversy in the Shiba Inu metaverse: user bought land to form a swastika

Controversy over Nazi symbol “drawn” in the Shiba Inu metaverse (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

controversy in the metaverse from Shiba Inu after user bought virtual land to form a swastika that could be seen from above. However, the other users did not allow this to stay that way.

For some years the shiba inu puppy memeknown as cheersbecame famous and was inspiration to create cryptocurrencies like doge coin and shiba inu. Now there is also a metaverse or Web 3.0 based on it, where virtual land can be bought (Shiba Lands), create NFT (Non-Fungible Token), find entertainment, among other things.

All Shiba Inu members can buy or sell land when they are available. “Once our map is drawn, divided into districts, and listed on the decentralized blockchain, Shiba Land will hold a pre-sale event! Shiba Land Developers will release a limited number of plots for sale before Shiba Land is officially launched,” the metaverse page notes.

(Photo: Shiba Inu)

In this way, the platform cannot know the intentions of users when they buy virtual land or what they will do with it. Hence, a user would find it a “great opportunity” to acquire spaces to give them the shape of a swastika.

The action was neither funny nor acceptable to the Shiba Inu community, which through their Discord channel he began to protest and report what was happening in the metarverse and take action.

“I just can’t believe there are people out there using the map offerings to make swastikas – What a loser,” someone said of the member who made the Nazi symbol.

In addition to the complaints and disagreements displayed on Discord, users quickly bought the surrounding land to transform the swastika into a window.

Thus, the user’s plan to create the symbol that recalls part of the tragedy of World War II was frustrated.

(Photo: Shiba Inu)

For his part, Shiba Inu reported through his Twitter account that they would not tolerate hate speech on its platform, including symbols, words and actions, so any user or group that performs such an action will not be accepted.

“We will not tolerate the use of hate speech, displays of bigotry, or bigotry (through words, actions, symbolism, etc.) at the discretion of the community moderation team. Any account or individual that attempts to incite harm to others is not allowedShiba said.

Despite everything that happened, there were users who defended the “drawn” symbol, assuring that it was not a Nazi swastika, but rather the ancestral symbol of the Buddhists. Before Adolf Hitler adopted and turned a few degrees, it was used by the religious.

(Photo: Shiba Inu)

In any case, the users and the metaverse have shown that they will not allow any hate symbols or any other negative speech in the community.

Shiba Inu initially launched the sale of 100 thousand virtual lands that are sold in the form of NFTs. These have been released in stages and will be divided into four zones: silverfur, Platinum Paw, Diamond Teeth Y gold tailand it is presumed that each of the land has a cost between 0.2 ethereum (ETH), around US $680.

In the metaverse, the currency of current use is the ethereum cryptocurrencies to guarantee that there is no disadvantage with respect to native Shiba Inu currencies.

