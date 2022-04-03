Controversy in the triumph of Real Madrid for three penalties that marked them

With a well executed penalty by Karim Benzema, Real Madrid took the victory against Celta, but with the controversy of three penalties that were scored in their favor during the match

This Saturday the arbitration controversy was present on the Balaídos pitch, after Real Madrid was sanctioned three penalties in the same match against Celta de Vigo, the third and last penalty being the one that generated the most doubts, and it was the same Karim Benzema who capitalized on two opportunities and missed one more, becoming a historic event in La Liga.

At the start of the match, the opportunity came for Real Madrid to take charge of the game, after Eder Militão suffered a foul inside the area, for which the central referee, Pablo González Fuertes, sanctioned the maximum penalty for the Merengue team, opportunity that was well capitalized by Karim Benzema for the 0-1.

In the second part, history repeated itself for the Merengue team, after a foul by Jeison Murillo inside the area on Brazilian striker Rodrygo, the maximum penalty was sanctioned for Real Madrid, which Matías Dituro saved to keep the draw in the match.

However, it was in the 69th minute, when Real Madrid was again present on the scoreboard, after Kevin Vázquez collided with Ferland Mendy, a situation that raised doubts as to whether there was a foul on the Merengue footballer, despite this, the central referee, Pablo González did not go to VAR and sanctioned the third favorable penalty for the Blanco team, which Karim Benzema again capitalized with a shot with the right foot from below, next to the left post.

Given what happened at Celta de Vigo’s house this Saturday, ESPN’s collaborator, Mister Chip, shared the historical data on these actions.

After the three penalties sanctioned in favor of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema became the first Merengue player to score and miss a penalty in the same La Liga match, since that had not happened since May 2018.

Similarly, Real Madrid became the second team to take three penalties away from home in the same match in the entire history of the League, after in 1996 Real Valladolid in Oviedo took a total of four penalties in favor.

With Karim Benzema’s performance this afternoon at the Balaídos Stadium, the French attacker joined the list of players who scored two penalties and missed one in the same La Liga game, along with Kellemann in Real Madrid vs. Espanyol in 1935, Escolá in Barcelona vs. Sabadell in 1944 and Molowny in Real Madrid vs. Valencia in 1951.