Controversy in the US over the triumph of a transgendered woman in swimming. – Other Sports – Sports

In the United States there is a controversy because on March 17 Lia Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle (457 meters) in swimming. Thomas became the first transgender person to win a US championship in Division I history.

Lia is a fifth-year student at the University of Pennsylvania. She initially lasted three years on the men’s swim team and then she decided to start transitioning her to a woman.

Unfortunately her triumph has been affected by the controversy that several people deny that she is the winner and ask that it be Emma Weyant, whoever came in second place, be the winner.

Weyant, 20, is a freshman at the University of Virginia. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics she won the silver medal in the 400m individual medley.

Now, the Republicans of the House of Representatives presented, this Wednesday, March 30, a resolution to recognize Weyant as the legitimate winner.

Lauren Boeber, Representative to the Colorado House commented, “Emma Weyant was the fastest woman to compete in the 2022 NCCAA Division Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle, but her first-place victory was stolen by a mediocre man who He didn’t measure up in men’s swimming.”

This resolution was sponsored by 21 House Republicans and criticized the NCAA for allowing swimmers born male to compete in women’s athletics.

“Emma Weynat worked her entire life to compete in the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships, only to be defeated by a biological male,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri.

