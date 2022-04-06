Controversy over Doña Rosa’s statements about Lupillo’s wife

Getty Images Giselle Soto and Lupillo Rivera.

Who would say that with just one photo Doña Rosa, Jenni Rivera’s mother, would give rise to a flurry of negative comments towards her person. The Rivera matriarch did not find anything better than posting a picture of her on her Instagram account where she appears very smiling with her daughter-in-law, Lupillo Rivera’s young wife, Giselle Soto. Her followers quickly launched acid comments, some even calling Doña Rosa a “viborilla”.

“Hello, if we have photos together, my daughter-in-law Giselle Rivera and I, and yes, I love her,” was the innocent comment that Lupillo Rivera’s mother published next to the photo where she looks happy with life with the beautiful cosmetologist. He even calls her new daughter-in-law by her married name, referring to her as Giselle Rivera and not Giselle Soto.

But netizens did not forgive and referred to Doña Rosa in bad terms. “She does not love the son and she is going to love the daughter-in-law. Now, sit down ma’am”, “What happens is that she is already feeling the rejection of the people for despising her grandchildren and Lupillo, and that does not suit her. That’s why she suddenly takes this photo, just as she took Chiquis’s a few days ago saying that Chiquis is her beautiful granddaughter”,“!! That’s very true!! she even forgets the date of her son’s birthday, with that she says it all. She now wants to pretend that she loves her daughter-in-law when she never mentions them”, and “That Rosa doesn’t love anyone, she’s a snake”, were some of the acid comments she received.

In the comments, the name of Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife, Mayeli Alonso, with whom the singer had two children and divorced after 13 years of union, even came to light.

“But Mayeli, who is the mother of her grandchildren and who was her son’s wife for many years, they never loved her!!”, “Giselle, don’t get too close to her, because tomorrow she will talk about you”, and “Giselle Rivera Be careful with that lady, she’s tremendous. He did not care about Lupillo’s happiness while he was married to Mayeli Rivera, because he never loved her daughter-in-law. So it could happen with you. Good and healthy advice stay away from her. It’s serious, Mayeli was not a bad person with them. THAT’S WHY BETTER AWAY.”

Of course, there were also those who defended Doña Rosa’s gesture of demonstrating a good relationship with her daughter-in-law. “@senora_rosa don’t listen to people. You are free to love who you choose”, and “Congratulations! That girl shows that she loves her son very much and she is very pretty and humble. How beautiful the two”, they wrote to him.