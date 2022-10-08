Controversy over Hailey Bieber’s lip makeup: why is she criticized so much on TikTok? – Em – 07/10/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Today any content that celebrities share on their networks can go from being something innocent to a controversy in a minute. Y haley bieber you know that very well.

The model cannot get away from the headlines that put into controversy both what she says, what she is wearing and even how she decides to put on makeup.

In this next viral video, the young woman sparked a heated discussion about the lip look that she dubbed this season’s must-have. Immediately, TikTok users pointed out that the makeup called ‘brownie glazed lips‘ was nothing more than the aesthetic popularized in the ’90s by Latina and African-American women.

The comments that accuse Hailey Bieber of cultural appropriation of a makeup style that has been present for more than two decades in communities of color were not long in coming. From users who compared the final look to the way their moms or aunts painted their lips in the 1990s; even those who point out that the 25-year-old does nothing more than repeat a beauty tip that always existed and at the time was popularized by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Halle Berryamong other.

What really bothers the internet?



Many users are convinced that the North American model was the one who created this makeup and that, without a doubt, generates discomfort.

Discomfort because it is clear that Hailey Bieber’s inspiration came from some specific concept or image and meanwhile, the community of people of color (especially of Latino origin) make sure to defend one of the expressions of art that has been characteristic of their culture for several years.

Photo: Diet Prada

Faced with this controversial debate, one of the most representative voices in the beauty industry also shared her thoughts. “When it came to my sisters, my mother, and in the black and Latino communities in general, this style was seen in a derogatory way,” Sir John Barnett, personal makeup artist for Fashion, told Diet Prada (an Instagram account specializing in fashion). Beyonce. “Now that this aesthetic is seen on white people’s bodies, it has recently been attributed the value of a ‘trendy’ or fashionable look.”

As past trends reach new generations through social media, the context is often lost. We are already used to seeing how certain groups claim styles and fashions as their own and in the face of this it is necessary to stop and recognize – always with respect – that the influences of past times have a value and it is important that this be recognized as such.