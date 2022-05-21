Controversy over Poncho Zuleta’s harassment of Karen Lizarazo in full concert

The vallenato singer Poncho Zuleta has been involved in a case of harassment, after learning of a video in which the way in which the musician violently embraces the singer Karen Lizarazo is evident.

The video, which has been shared by several people on social networks, shows the moment when both artists shared the stage, when suddenly Zuleta decided to take his colleague by the waist and neck to try to kiss her.

However, the uncomfortable moment does not end there, because although she showed her rejection of this situation and constantly asked him to let her go, the singer did not give in to her requests and even took her harder to fulfill her goal: kiss her.

Not achieving his goal, Zuleta “resigned” to kissing her on the back while still holding her tightly from behind.

The truth is that the singer did not hesitate to show her discomfort at all times, because, although for some moments she showed a smile in the midst of all the commotion, For Internet users, this was just a gesture that confirmed their rejection of the situation.

“Poncho Zuleta publicly attacked (there is no other way to call it) the singer Karen Lizarazo in front of an audience that kept a complicit silence. These acts are inadmissible and undermine the efforts of women to make their way into the Vallenato culture, ”wrote a Twitter user on the social network.

“The worst thing is reading that some media show it as an uncomfortable moment, it’s not an uncomfortable moment, it’s harassment!”; “What is this? Wasn’t there a person who stopped such a show of “affection” from this subject?” and “It is not the first video that shows that and it will not be the last as long as they continue to believe that this imitation of a person is a minstrel dial. You already know what qualification it should have” (sic), are some of the rejection comments against Poncho Zuleta.

However, other people, who were also criticized by Internet users, tried to excuse Zuleta’s actions, even assuring that Karen Lizarazo is also guilty of what happened, because “she allowed herself to be harassed.”

“What seems curious to me is that nobody talks about the attitude of women. Isn’t it obvious that she also allowed herself to be harassed? At the end she gives him her kiss, ”wrote a man on Twitter.

In response to this unfortunate comment, the following messages can be read: “’He allowed himself to be harassed’, really? We have many things to heal, a re-education process is urgent, if this is in public, I can’t imagine in private. It is not only unacceptable, but punishable” and “It makes you angry that you look for blame in the girl. When one is a gentleman, he respects at all times”.

It should be remembered that Poncho Zuleta has already been the protagonist of other embarrassing situations this year on stage, such as the one that occurred in March, during a concert in Chile, when he had to stop his Show for a fight that took place in the place where the event was taking place.

“When he was just singing the third song in Chile, Poncho Zuleta had to leave the stage due to disturbances that occurred on the site; apparently foreigners were the ones who starred in the fight, ”explained the entertainment portal Televallenato, assuring that those involved in the fight were not Chilean citizens, but, apparently, were of Colombian and Venezuelan nationality.

Noticing the pitched fight that was brewing below the stage, Zuleta, who was performing his third song of the night, decided to stop everything to get off the stage along with the musicians who accompanied him.