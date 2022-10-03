Controversy over the revelation of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher: they never close the door when they go to the bathroom

Mila Kunis revealed in a recent interview the peculiar home habit they have with Ashton Kutcherhis partner since 2015: in his home no door is ever closed, not even the bathroom.

This was stated by the actress in dialogue with AND! News. “That includes the bathroomKunis remarked, adding, “It’s one of those cases where, for better or worse, as a family and the children embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, a love that crossed the screen GROSBY GROUP

The couple, undoubtedly one of the most charismatic in Hollywood, has two children: Wyatt Isabelle8 years old, and Dimitri Portwood, 6. As they are still young, their parents decided that no more doors are closed at home. It does not matter if it is a time when intimacy or privacy is needed, the rule is clear. Even Kunis herself had a hard time adapting to the norm, until one day she gave in. “I never thought I’d be the person who could go to the bathroom with the door open.”, he admitted in the interview.

The actress explained that the open door became unavoidable because her family was always knocking and asking to come in. And she added: “I was like, ‘ah, forget it. Just leave the door open”, she limited resignedly.

It is not the first time that the couple has spoken about the habits of their house. Last year, Kunis and Kutcher sparked a heated debate on social media by revealing that they rarely bathe their children. “When I had children I didn’t wash them every day either. She was not the mother who bathed my newborns, never”, declared the Ukrainian actress, naturalized American.

“I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take much baths anyway.”, he added. For his part, the actor maintained: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else”.

The actress explained that after exercising she rinses her face “to remove the salts” and then she does take a full shower, but preferably without soap. In addition, she told what is the curious strategy that she puts into practice to clean her children: “Here is the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, you have to bathe them, otherwise there is no point“, he claimed.

The interview of Mila Kunis with the American media took place in the preview of one of the most anticipated premieres of the year. Starting next Friday, October 7, it will be available on Netflix. The luckiest girl in the world (Luckyest Girl Alive), a thriller that features the leading role of the actress and that promises to be among the most watched titles of the year.

The film was directed by Mike Barker and written by Jessica Knoll, who adapted her own novel, Luckyest Girl Alive, which was released in 2015 and became a true phenomenon. Kunis plays Ani Fanelli, a writer who has a seemingly perfect life in New York.. However, everything begins to fall apart when a documentary is released. true crime [de crímenes reales] which affects her deeply as it is connected to a terrifying school story.