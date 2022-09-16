Controversy with the closure of the Marquesina bar in Santa Clara

Social networks in Cuba have exploded this week upon learning of the closure of a popular and well-known bar in Santa Clara, “La Marquesina”. This was a space for the old Cuban trova, in addition to offering drinks for locals and tourists who visited this city in the center of the island.

Located in a corner of Parque Vidal, next to the “La Caridad” Theater in Santa Clara, this bar will cease to exist, according to official sources. According to the cultural journalist of Vanguardia, Francisnet Díaz Rondón, this was pointed out by directors of that cultural institution during a meeting with the local press regarding the 137th anniversary of the theater.

There they explained that this change would come “as part of the changes and renovations” that are taken into account in the capital repair that has been carried out on the property since 2021. They say that the space of the Marquesina bar will be a study center that protects the “ historical memory” of the place where posters, photographs and souvenirs will be sold.

On the other side of the Theater, where there is a small Artex store, it is intended to open a café, called Marta, after the name of the city’s benefactor “Marta Abreu de Estévez”.

“It was analyzed that on that side there is much more shade in the afternoon than on the opposite side, where La Marquesina was. There, a cafeteria service will be provided in that same space of the “malecón”, since the idea is not to give up that popular space, but rather the indiscipline that some people commit there, “said journalist Díaz Rondón in his profile on Facebook.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE MARQUEE IN SANTA CLARA?

“Regardless of the new changes and their goals, La Marquesina, one of the most bohemian places in Santa Clara, will be greatly missed. Those of us who enjoy the good service, the “old” and very Cuban music of Los Gimez, sharing with friends will never forget that iconic space, it will remain in the memory and hearts of many people from Santa Clara, Cuba and the world”, he concluded. the reporter.

Hundreds of Santa Clara residents immediately expressed their disagreement with the decision to deprive the city of another space for relaxation and recreation. In addition to that they would leave a group of musicians as long-lived as “Los Gimez” without their usual presentation space.

“What sad news, La Marquesina is not just a cafeteria in Sta Clara, it has a lot of history and is a place longed for by many, for its music and its bohemian atmosphere that has left us all a night not to forget. The idea of ​​a place for Historical Research is very good, I do believe that they can do it on the side of the Artex Store without harming the corner to which we are accustomed”, specified a user from Santa Clara in this regard.