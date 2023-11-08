Conversation with songwriter/composer Gary Clark | news

As founder of the Scottish band Danny Wilson (named after the hero of the 1952 Frank Sinatra film, meet danny wilson), Gary Clark found early success as the band’s primary singer/songwriter and guitarist, writing soulfully sophisticated pop best exemplified by their breakout single, “Mary’s Prayer” in 1988. After two albums, Clark disbanded Danny Wilson to pursue other projects. After working in bands such as King L and Transistor, Clark stepped away from performing and decided to focus his efforts on writing and producing for other artists, and has worked with Natalie Imbruglia, Liz Phair, Nick Carter, Lloyd Cole, Worked with names like KD Lang. , The Wanted, Demi Lovato, Melanie Chisholm and the Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, and many others.

In 2016, Clarke was recruited by Irish director John Carney to write the music for a film he was working on. Sing Street, Clark ultimately composed the score, as well as all original songs featured in the film. This first collaboration led to several projects with Carney. Most recently, the duo co-composed and co-wrote nine original songs for Carney’s latest film, flora and son, We caught up with Gary Clark to find out more about this project, his collaboration with Carney, and his creative process.

You and John Carney have had a long-term creative relationship, you have worked together in films and television series Sing Street, modern love and now flora and son, Can you tell us how your partnership began and how it has evolved?

John and I first worked together in 2016 Sing Street, When I got the call, I was already his fan, to write a song initially and then to do the rest of the film with him. So, as you can imagine, I got excited and jumped on it. Our work began with long distance co-writing in Dublin and Dundee and then, after some time, I joined the band in the studio as a musician on tracks, working closely with Ferdia Walsh-Peelo. , who played the role of Connor in his recital. , When the film was almost complete, John asked me to do a string arrangement for the song “To Find You” and our working relationship evolved from there.

We did two seasons of John’s Amazon Prime series, modern love, on which I had the opportunity to work with many other great directors, all with very different processes and musical tastes. My official title became Executive Music Producer, but that’s really just shorthand for “the one who does whatever is necessary to get the music across the finish line.” When John and I work with each other, we write and score songs primarily together but sometimes separately. I do the technical work like producing, mixing and editing, but John is extremely musical and involved in the whole process, so it’s very much a collaboration. We’re like a small band that doesn’t tour. Movies go on tour for us.

Music is a major component of the storytelling process. Can you tell us a bit about how the sound developed for this film?

I think flora and son It’s the most extensive thing we’ve ever done together. Each character has a very unique sound, from the rapper kid who drills in the housing estate, to Flora’s club music, to her son Max’s electronic laptop pop and his father’s nineties angst-rock, and then of course, our Pass is the love of a guitar guy like Jeff. Sophisticated singer/songwriters like Tom Waits and Joni Mitchell. A few months before shooting, John and I went over the script on a Zoom call and came up with ideas about what the characters would look like, and soon after that we started sending each other snippets of ideas and as we went along , we started refining and recording. , We had most of the songs completed before shooting started, but some songs were more complicated and were being refined just before – and sometimes after – shooting. The score was composed a little later as the picture was being edited, and often echoes the chords or melodies or instrumental pieces of the song.

From memory, one of the most challenging things was creating the song “High Life” for the final scene in which all these characters come together on stage at the local pub talent night. We wanted to create a really uplifting moment for the end of the film, but it never felt like Flora was going to get a record deal, leave Dublin and become an international pop sensation. She definitely doesn’t do that!

The songs of this film are very character specific. Tell us about writing for Flora? How involved was Eve Hewson, who played Flora, in terms of creative direction and performance?

Eve and Joseph Gordon-Levitt both had strong and very valuable opinions about how their characters could sound or what they could or could not say in songs, especially when they were shooting for a few weeks. Were. Instead of pushing things back and forth, John made the bold suggestion that we all get in the studio together and hammer it all out. He and I had already worked on “High Life” and “Meet in the Middle”, but I think the teamwork experiment was really successful. Eve and Joe brought their remarkable talents and understanding of their characters to the songs, helping us really achieve something that felt real and honest.

You made the transition from successful recording artist to film composer. Tell us about your path to working in film.

After my band Danny Wilson broke up, I made a solo album and a few other band albums, but by the late nineties I started being involved in projects with other artists. I always preferred the studio to the road. In 2001, I produced and co-wrote Natalie Imbruglia’s white lily island album, and it led to a lot of production and writing with a diverse mix of artists. I have been passionate about films and film music since childhood, but although I have sung many songs in quite big films, I was never approached to create something special until I got a call from Sing Street . John. Looking back on it now, I think the years of writing songs for other voices really helped me when it came to writing for the character, and the musical diversity of the artists I’ve worked with also helped me. Stylistically liberating. It’s been a long and interesting journey as a film composer, but I think when it finally came to me I was really ready to do it and overall, I had the best time of my life doing it. I have been, and I feel extremely blessed to be working. With John for his beautiful, poignant and quite hilarious film score.