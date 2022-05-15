Conversations between friends HBO Max

We know that you love adaptations of books, whether in movies or series, which have generally had good entertainment results, such as The Hunger Games (2012-15), A Small Favor (2018) or Summertime (2022), and that Now it’s the turn of Conversations with friends, adaptation of the novel written by Sally Rooneyproduced by Hulu and arriving through HBO Max on May 15, 2022.

The series is set in Dublin, and focuses on Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who despite previously dating during school, have remained close, however cracks are beginning to appear in their relationship. when they become friends with successful writer Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and her husband Nick (Joe Alwyn), a secretive actor. As Frances finds herself on an intense affair with Nick, her friendship with Bobbi and her sense of self are challenged.

The protagonists and creators

Conversations Between Friends is produced by Element Pictures (BBC Three and Hulu), under the direction of Lenny Abrahamson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film The Room (2016), starring Brie Larson. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the minds behind the project have worked together, as in 2020 Normal People was adaptedavailable on Prime Video, a romantic series inspired by another Rooney novel, with the same direction, production team and even screenwriter Alice Birch.

As you have already read, the series stars Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn (actor known for being Taylor Swift’s current boyfriend), Jemina Kirke (Sex Education) and Sasha Lane, who you will probably remember for her participation in Loki (2021) , series starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino who play two different versions of the god of lies, and where Sasha interacts as an agent of the agency in charge of avoiding the anomalies of the multiverse.

How many chapters will Conversations with Friends have?

Similar to the case of Normal People, the adaptation of the best seller will have a duration of 12 weekly premiere episodes, with a duration of 30 minutes each, in which the strange exchange of feelings and emotions between couples will be explored, which without a doubt it will begin to create quarrels between them. To a certain extent, the first novel published by Rooney is a critique of polyamorous relationships todaythat even when they are consensual, there are times when jealousy and rudeness can become problematic.

Are you ready?💔#ConversationsBetweenFriends premieres May 15 at https://t.co/8etSAQwBHj pic.twitter.com/3f32JMIIG9 — HBO Max Spain (@HBOMaxES) May 11, 2022

The intention of the series at all times is to focus on the personality and emotions of its protagonists, because beyond the context or any other external element, they are the ones who forge the plot, with a message that seeks to portray the dissatisfaction of the current generation for being pigeonholed on the ‘labels’ established by society.

Will there be a second season?

For now it is unknown, although unlikely, mainly because some critics have considered that a duration of 12 episodes may be a bit long for a story that is not, so it will surely be self-contained. Of course, Sally Rooney is in the best moment of her career, since the arrival of the series coincides with the rise of Where are you, beautiful world, a book that was consolidated as one of the favorites of 2021, and that in case of success the series, it would not be surprising that Element Pictures bet on an adaptation of the book. @worldwide