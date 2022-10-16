“Conversations between friends”, the series | It is the adaptation of the first novel by Sally Rooney, author of “Normal People”

It is hard to imagine the time when Sally Rooney first appeared in the literary world. It costs because even though conversations between friends was published just five years ago, his name is already considered one of the emblems of millennial literature. It is clear that between that time without celebrity, of greater youth and also of questions about the destiny of a nascent work, and today many things happened. In the first place, the publication the following year of his second novel, normal people, which aroused even greater attraction preceded by pressures and expectations. Second, the premiere of the adaptation of normal people to the screen in 2020, turned into a BBC miniseries, bought by Hulu and the recipient of multiple awards and critical acclaim. That television milestone also formed the creative team that this year decided to bring that fascinating literary debut to the screen.

The team is made up of Rooney herself but also Irish director Lenny Abrahamson, known for his success with The room (2015) -which earned Brie Larson an Oscar-, and screenwriter Alice Birch (author of the famous adaptation of Lady Macbeth in 2016, the film that made Florence Pugh famous). That same trident this year undertook the difficult challenge of evoking the success and impact of her flagship series but with different material, albeit exemplary of Rooney’s style: conversations between friends, published in 2017, is a more intimate novel, focused on the point of view of a young 21-year-old poet and literature student, who lives an intoxicating love in tune with the takeoff of her creative life. Art and passion come together, you have to find the images to represent them.

Of course comparisons became inevitable. Unlike the unanimous reception of normal peoplewhich was unconditionally admired by critics and a balm for viewers in the midst of a pandemic, conversations between friends divided waters. For Time’s Judy Berman, “unlike Marianne and Connell in Normal People, purposely created lovers like yin and yang in an even more conspicuous contraption on screen, the protagonists of conversations between friends they are four complete and consistent people, whose relationships with others are always unique”. Meanwhile for The Atlantic’s Shirley Li, Rooney’s talent is in capturing the way her generation struggles to be cool and insightful while sinking into hopeless anxiety. Thus, “while Abrahamson’s melancholy and atmospheric setting allowed us to examine intimacy in normal people, conversations it loses that subtle darkness with which Rooney scans his age group.” Somehow, those who defend conversations they perceive it as that glimpse of Rooney’s raw genius, without the halo of fame; observation over writing, distinction over universality. Instead, those who miss normal people because conversations seems to have stopped halfway, to have lost a certain tune with that generational malaise to which the Irish writer gave the best literary form.

It is true that there is something that is lost from that intimate and heartbreaking perspective that Sally Rooney manages to articulate in the body and voice of Frances, her evident alter ego. It happens with all the adaptations of novels focused on the interior monologue. However, the greatest discovery of the television production, which decides to do without any hint of voice-over and throb the silences and opacities of the character, is the choice of Alison Oliver, a young 25-year-old actress, absolutely unknown, who offers Frances all its exquisite complexity. It was difficult to compete with the work of Daisy Edgar-Jones -also unknown at the time, and now one of the most promising young actresses-, as the tormented Marianne of normal people. But Frances affirms her exceptionality, the same one that Oliver gives her with such conviction. Each conversation is truly unique, and she reveals a facet of her personality: naive, insecure, secretive, selfish, overflowing with a desire that she still doesn’t understand. Her reflection is never the same, not for her alcoholic father with whom she feels guilty for not being able to love him enough, or for Nick (Joe Alwyn), that gentle and vulnerable lover with whom sex can be the conquest. liberator of his own pleasure. Oliver conjugates in her restful and youthful beauty something more than a new face, a true apparition.

Those that are more tenuous in the universe of Conversations among friends are the social contours that did feed the class tension in the center of normal people. Marianne was the black sheep of a wealthy family; Connell (played by Paul Mescal, later a meteoric celebrity), the popular boy from the working class. In their relationship they circumvented barriers and prejudices, their meeting was the result of the risk of that transgression. In conversations, Frances and Bobbi (Sasha Lane) study literature in Dublin –at the Trinity School where Rooney and all his literary characters studied- and frequent the same circle of friends; They were girlfriends, now they are friends and share a poetry performance. In one of their presentations in a pub they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick, an adult and showy couple, bathed in the honeys of success. She is a fashion writer; he, a gallant on the rise. Bobbi’s flirtation with Melissa seems to be the thermometer of that multiple interaction; the relationship that will unite Frances and Nick is one of patient but devastating intensity. In their crossed encounters, and despite the fact that these social and age barriers do not seem so firm, the bodies that embody them and the pain that is always threatening for those who suffer it are. The social is less present in its usual forms but it interferes giving weight to the experience of family heartbreak, professional insecurities, intellectual passions.

“I am his muse. We left the sex and we stayed with the poetry”, exclaims Bobbi when she introduces Frances to that adult world that the couple of Nick and Melissa brings in tow. Her self-confidence shakes the shyness of her artist friend and at the same time feeds the mystery of her creation. The chemistry between Oliver, who was still studying theater when he auditioned for the series, and Sasha Lane – a more experienced American actress who rose to fame with the exceptional American Honey (2016) by Andrea Arnold-, is nourished by that difference. When the pain becomes unconcealable for Frances, it is Bobbi who manages to put it into words, into screams. But it is Frances who formulates her apologies as poems of surrender. Her conversations are true acts of love, prodigies of writing on paper, a dance of glances and silences on camera. Rooney’s resolutions are never simple or predictable, her true poetry emanates from those twists and turns.