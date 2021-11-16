converted to Anglicanism, he called himself Enzo

Thus, at least for now, the hypothesis of a terrorist cell behind what happened is fading. Al Swealmeen is a Jordanian refugee for some time in the United Kingdom, he had tried to pass himself off as a Syrian to obtain political asylum, but the authorities, not believing him, had denied him; especially since his head was also charged with the accusation of having threatened passers-by on the street with a knife, in the context of an episode attributed to his mental disorders as told to the “Sun” by Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchott, the couple, a former soldier and his wife, engaged in a Christian charitable organization, which for a certain period had taken him under guardianship.

According to the details that gradually emerged, the suspicion arises that Emad may in fact have wanted himself avenge for not granting asylum: objective for which he had also converted – at least formally – from Islam to the Anglican faith, in 2017. Moreover, it was known that the Jordanian refugee, who spent his childhood in Iraq, the homeland of his mother, had also sought to remove from himself the traces of his Middle Eastern origins to the point of being called on social media or around Liverpool with a name with an Italian flavor: Enzo Almeni, chosen in honor of Enzo Ferrari and a proclaimed passion for sports cars.