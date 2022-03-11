Conviasa. Venezuelan airline will launch the AIFA with a cheap flight but at this cost for passengers: no round trip

The Venezuelan state airline Conviasa became the first to offer international flights to and from the Felipe Angeles Airport (AIFA), in Saint Lucia.

The company will inaugurate them on the same day that the new Mexican airport will begin operating, on March 21, and in its networks it promotes it as follows: “Have you already bought your ticket for our inaugural flight to Santa Lucía, Mexico? We offer you a super special opening rate”. For a round trip flight mark a price of $371 (7 thousand 761 Mexican pesos).

There’s only one small problem: You can’t fly round.

On the page of airline, there is only one day to make flights, one way or return: March 21. There are no more dates.

And the flight can only be round if it is from Caracas to Santa Lucía, not the other way around.

The reason? The flight from Felipe Ángeles airport leaves at 4:00 p.m. on March 21, with a duration of five hours, without a stopover. Arrival is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. in Caracas. The cheapest cost indicated on the page is 229.37 dollars (4 thousand 805 Mexican pesos), which includes carry-on luggage (a suitcase of 8 kilos), hold luggage (a suitcase of 23 kilos); in economy O it costs 361.03 dollars (seven thousand 563 Mexican pesos) and in economy H it costs 435.44 dollars (9 thousand 122 pesos).

But the only existing flight from Caracas to Santa Lucía is scheduled for March 21, at 10:00 a.m., arriving at 1:00 p.m., at a cost of 240.74 dollars (5,043 Mexican pesos).

So it could only be a Caracas-Santa Lucía flight and back. The airline gives the option to pay in Petros, the cryptocurrency launched by the government of Nicholas Maduroor by credit card.

It is unknown when and if the airline could open more flights.

The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services, SA (Convciase) is a state company created by the late former President Hugo Chávez. It first flew on November 28, 2004.

Complaints about delays and failures have become a constant. Added to this is the impact of the sanctions issued in February 2020 by

the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury, which pointed out that the regime of the current president, Nicolás Maduro, “depends on Conviasa to transfer corrupt officials of the regime around the world to boost support to their anti-democratic efforts.

The sanctions imply the prohibition to Americans to carry out transactions linked to the blocked company.

