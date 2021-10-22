News

Convicted postman: he threw the letters away

CREMONA – In the famous film released in 1981, directed by Bob Rafelson and starring Jack Nicholson, ‘The postman always rings twice’. In Cremona, in 2017, the postman never rang. Lazy, he did not deliver the registered legal documents. He threw the envelopes of deposit in a dumpster.

The former postman Fabio Fabrizio, 46 years old, born in Rome, was sentenced to 8 months’ imprisonment (suspended penalty) for “suppression of 26 communications of deposit, throwing them in the trash and, therefore, preventing the recipients from receiving them”. Eight months he had asked for them anyway honorary pm Silvia Manfredi.

THE FACT. The fact was discovered on November 5, 2017, when the manager of the distribution center of the Post, in via San Bernardo, took a tour of the city. He always did. AND he noticed those 26 envelopes in the bin “used to collect the envelopes that are used to issue the notification of the deposit”. The manager was struck by the fact that those envelopes were intact.

On the palmares, the postman wrote either that he had delivered the registered letter or that he had not been able to deliver it due to the absence of the recipient. Elena Guarneri is the lawyer who defended the former postman. An official defense, his. You the postman never got to know him. Against the sentence, he will appeal.

