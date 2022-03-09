Conviction for operating on a patient without written consent

European Court of Human Rights.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has condemned Spain for having committed a violation of article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which refers to the right to respect for private life, for which he will have to compensate with €24,000 to the parents of a minor who was subjected to a medical procedure without written consent.

According to the sentence known this Tuesday, the case referred to a serious deterioration of the physical and neurological health of the plaintiff, who at that time was a minor and who was now in a state of total dependency and disability, after three surgeries to which he underwent to remove a brain tumor.

The plaintiff, represented by his father, initiated administrative proceedings before the Ministry of Health and Social Policy of the Region of Murcia in relation to the informed consent letter regarding the second of these operations. The Court has included that the domestic courts, from the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia to the Supreme Court, have not adequately responded to the requirement provided for in Spanish law to obtain written consent for surgical operations.



Medical procedure without written consent

The Court has pointed out that the provisions of Spanish legislation on patient autonomy and rights and obligations in the field of information, as supported by national practice, explicitly require doctors provide patients with preliminary information to ensure informed consent.

In addition, according to the European judicial body, the internal legal provisions establish that for each of the indicated medical acts, the consent in question must be given in writing, with very specific exceptions“particularly when there was a serious and imminent danger to the patient’s life and when the patient or his family were unable to give consent”.

In this case, the resolution continues, the plaintiff’s parents had filed their complaints before the national courts, highlighting, among other things, the fact that no valid consent had been obtained before the second operation.

The Court noted that the domestic courts had argued that the second operation had been closely linked to the first and that the parents had been in contact with the doctors between the two operations.

Although both operations had had the same objective, that of removing the brain tumor, the second had been performed at a later date, when part of the tumor had already been removed and when the child’s state of health was no longer the same as in the first operation.

The child’s third operation had been necessary for urgent reasons, after complications that had arisen during the second operation. Parental consent had then been obtained in writing, in contrast to the lack of written consent for the second intervention.

The Court has concluded that the domestic system has not given an adequate answer to the question of whether the applicant’s parents had given their informed consent to each of the surgical procedures, in accordance with national legislation.

Therefore, the ECHR considers that there has been a violation of Article 8 of the Convention due to the interference with private life From applicant.