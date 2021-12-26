convinced denier, he had refused hospitalization for Covid

Fred Sinistra, former kickboxing world champion, has died at 41. The Belgian giant, a convinced denier, had decided to be treated at home after contracting Covid.

Nicknames were wasted for Frederic Left, athlete also known in the world of combat sports as “the strongest man in Belgium” or “the undertaker ” (the undertaker, ed). Unfortunately, the giant originally from Liège died at the age of 41 after having lived very troubled months, also told on his social profiles. The fighter, who was also capable of becoming world and European kickboxing champion, had to deal with Covid between the end of November and the beginning of December. An experience that he, convinced denier, he documented on social media.

Frédéric Sinistra fought all his life. Often in his social posts he has shown himself struggling with workouts, or around promotional events related to his sport, underlining how from a very young age, when he was born premature, he was forced to cling strongly to all his vital energy in order not to fall into the abyss. At the end of November, however, he tested positive for that Covid-19 in which he never believed, and which forced him to immediately hospitalize in difficult conditions.

In reality, “the Undertaker” refused even to pronounce the word Covid, but he was eventually forced to go to the hospital by his coach Osman Yigin. The latter went so far as to put him in front of blackmail in order to impose the necessary care: “I told him I wouldn’t train him again if he didn’t go to the hospital “. And it was then the Left himself who showed himself intubated in the hospital bed with worrying data on the state of his respiratory system: “The CRP showing lung inflammation is 165, and the norm is between 0 and 5. A warrior never abdicates !!!!!! I’ll come back even stronger“.

A very tough fight that of the Left which despite everything continued to believe that Covid was just one of the many infectious diseases in circulation. And in fact the athlete on December 13 announced on Facebook to continue treatment in his home after the decision to be discharged: “Thank you for your support. I’m recovering home, as it should be. I will come back a thousand times stronger“.

Fred’s optimism that he spoke of a march that went on in the right way towards healing as a real “gladiator” as he called himself, however, ended in the worst way. In fact, in recent days, after the last post on social media (“To all those who have supported me for years, especially for this last ordeal in which I really saw death, thank you from the bottom of my heart”), the news arrived concerning the death of the Belgian giant who in one of his last posts had let himself go to a long outburst against probably those who had constantly attacked him.