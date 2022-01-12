convinces the film Sky by Edoardo Leo

Edoardo Leo wants to show us that he knows how to tell the facets of all interpersonal relationships and that he can leave us an important warning, for us who watch, who observe: because with Leave one day in Rome leaves us to reflect, astonished, on how we manage our relationships, on how we relate to others, on what we decide to do. He does it almost with malice, but the right one, of the wise: because Edoardo Leo, since he decided to get behind the camera, has started to show us that he not only represents the new Italian acting movement, but that he is also managing to show himself as director and screenwriter of undoubted quality. His latest feature film, available on Sky And NOW after a short preview at the cinema in November, it is the proof of this (find here all the other Sky and NOW films of January 2022).

Fall in love with Gabriel Marquez

Tommaso (Edoardo Leo) is a writer in crisis with his publisher: the ending of his novel, arriving after an editorial flop, must not be changed. There is an internal struggle, which pushes him to want to resist in order to believe in his own story, in order to sacrifice publication.

In order to continue to bring home a salary in any case, he decides to recycle using the pseudonym of Gabriel Garcia Marquez as head of a column for the mail of the heart: he receives questions and queries on how to behave and he responds with advice on how to manage the relationships of others. A game, until one day he receives Zoe’s letter (Marta Nieto), who has been his partner for ten years, with whom he lives and who announces to Marquez that he wants to leave Tommaso, because he can’t take it anymore. Thus, between the two begins an epistolary relationship that will lead the writer to set up a terrible deception, trying to continue living everyday life unaware, but with the burden of knowing his defects. Next to him Umberto (Stefano Fresi) lives the drama of having married the woman who is now the mayor of Rome, Elena (Claudia Gerini), destined to make the couple suffer, towards separation.

From post office to secret chats

Edoardo Leo with Leave one day in Rome closes a triptych he had started with 18 years later; from the confrontation that took place between brothers who have to carry their father’s ashes to scatter them in the chosen place, he arrived at What do you want it to be (find here our review of What do you want it to be), to move from fraternal relationships to those of love.

The couple, in their penultimate film, after jokingly announcing that they want to shoot a porn video to receive crowdfuding money, realize that the idea is not entirely wrong. This time, however, the idea of ​​the Roman director is to allow a couple to tell each other everything, of address the main problems of their relationship, the cracks and breaks, in total anonymity. While Tommaso knows how to strike and where to sink, Zoe is unaware that she is revealing to her partner everything she thinks she has confessed to a stranger. In 1940 an idea linked to the secret correspondence had already come to Ernst Lubisch, than with his The Shop Around the Corner (the film that inspired You’ve Got Mail with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan) had shown how two people were able to establish a romantic epistolary relationship in total anonymity, when in reality they hated each other.

It is clear that Leo’s basic idea is similar, but capable of taking a different direction: 80 years have passed since that time James Stewart made an appointment with Margaret Sullavan using the post, but there is so much more. More than we can think of in wanting to relate to the technological development that has now allowed us to move to secret chats and instant messaging. Zoe is a career woman, sometimes grim, eager to believe in ambition, the one that seems to no longer have Tommaso: she wishes to be in motion, to evolve, as she explains in a monologue in the second half of the film, rather than remain firm in a ten-year relationship that does not it is giving her more of the joy of being happy.

On the other hand, however, there is the male figure, unable to understand what are the difficulties facing which women are forced to live in a relationship: simulacrum of a lost, confused world, undecided about its future, almost like a bohemian author who at forty continues to dress in jeans and a sweatshirt. This concept is accentuated even better in the relationship between Umberto and Elena, with the former almost neurotic and unable to understand his wife’s political commitment: overwhelmed by criticisms and social problems from manage after the 2020 lockdown, explicitly mentioned in some exchanges, it is in fact accused of not being present enough in the home.

Who spoke of a happy ending?

Leave one day in Rome tells us right away that it’s a story about unspoken things, about secrets, about missed confessions, about the absence of conversation: a couple who lives a ten-year relationship without ever evolving and who in the end will wonder what they lived together beyond some dinner at the restaurant.

She, who is the manager of a software house who is developing a video game in VR who aspires to become as hardcore as possible, and he, a writer eager to tell stories in his own way: two separate, distant worlds that seem to be held up only because they are afraid of the idea of ​​a life without each other. Among other things, we were talking about Edoardo Leo’s acting skills, because the director is also the protagonist of his film here: his face has entered the most pop collective imagination of Italian cinema thanks to the trilogy I stop when I want by Sydney Sibilia, skilled storyteller of university precariousness who had put into Edoardo’s own hands the formula of a synthetic drug capable of making ends meet for a group of unfortunate researchers. Now Leo finds that face astonished towards the flow of events and the world in front of which he would like to do something, but remains hidden: his precariousness is now sentimental, because he knows, but he has to hide it, because Marquez is aware of the problems, but Tommaso doesn’t really. Meanwhile he lives the great worry: if he ever has to solve his problems, it will be revealed to him that he has betrayed Zoe.

Next to Leo an excellent one Marta Nieto, loaned to us by Spanish cinema ed newcomer in the Italian one: a magnetic face, able to represent the career woman he wants to be and aspires to become, yearning for a promotion that could jeopardize his relationship. At the same time, however, capable of experiencing the drama of a relationship that is ending, with all its ugliness and difficulties, coming to bend rare times. The mixture of these two characters generates a film at times tearing, reflective, painful, able to show us the positive aspects of a relationship, but also how much we deserve to be re-educated, as the director himself said.

Finally, the most satisfying aspect of the entire production is the ability to deviate from the need to trace a happy ending and then route the title towards a solution that is all roses and flowers: a trend that we rarely find in sentimental cinema, which somehow already Massimiliano Bruno with his Confused and happy had begun to inaugurate, as opposed to those who had thought it was not possible to close a film with a tear, read Vincenzo Salemme with his remake for the cinema of And it’s snowing outside. Leo tells the sadness and he does it with that bitter look for not having made that transformation that would have, perhaps, saved his relationship.