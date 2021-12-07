convinces the love story between Winslet and Ronan

Far away, isolated, Mary Anning it is of the same substance as the ammonites that it seeks, collects, discovers on the beaches of Lyme Regis in every season, kissed by the sun or bathed in rain. Without descendants, she lives as if she were an automaton, alone, stripped of her humanity. Imprisoned in a slavishly repetitive routine, she copies and pastes what was yesterday into the power of tomorrow; in this way Mary faces today in a granitic way, without stimuli, finding in her research the only thrill that allows her to make her heart beat electrically, and thus live.

Then comes the collected hair of Charlotte Murchison, her gentle manner, her blue eyes, and for Mary that armor begins to melt from within, leaving few external signals to denounce the woman’s collapse under the force of attraction and the fire of passion. This is Ammonite, the feature film with Kate Winslet And Saoirse Ronan which debuts on the small screen between the Sky and NOW films of December 2021.

The legend of a universal love

The one directed by Francis Lee it is not Portrait of the woman on fire, Céline Sciamma’s masterpiece and does not pretend to be. By autonomously inserting itself between the angular interstices of the increasingly interesting and full gallery of LGBT stories, Ammonite it frees itself from pseudo-biographical ties, to aspire to universality.

Following the birth, explosion and painful stasis of the link between the unrecognized pioneer pioneer Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison (wife of that Roderick Murchison, founder of the Geological Society of London) the director simply tells a love story, dressing it with that confidentiality mixed with fear and insecurity that anyone can experience on their own skin, multiplying it to the nth degree to respond to a context full of prejudices and ostracism like that of nineteenth-century England (although contemporaneity has not very often given rise to to some changes, think of the news cases, or our review of Carol ea Adele ‘s life).

The warm heart of an icy heartbeat

It can appear cold, icy, apathetic Ammonite, when in the depth of its staging, a sincere, passionate heart beats; you just need to listen carefully.

The director lets the emotions take shape in the off-screen space, building a fortress that initially tries not to escape the feelings. His camera remains still, limiting itself to a few movements in the camera by hand to follow his protagonists at a due distance in an almost neorealist manner. Without getting in the way, let them show themselves, introduce themselves, make themselves known to their audience. But Mary is reluctant to expose part of herself to unfamiliar eyes, while Charlotte is far too fragile, shy and insecure to reveal herself immediately in her true role as a sharp, cheerful, passionate woman. Nevertheless, something magical happens: hands touch, eyes cross and hearts start beating in unison. The birth of passion between the two women takes its time, relies on a relaxed montage, exploding in momentary, lightning flashes, enclosed almost in the space of a dream. A dichotomy of being and appearing supported above all chromatically by a photograph that skilfully alternates the cold of everyday life with the warm tones of nights away from prying eyes, nights in which, embraced by the warm home, the two women can love each other, know each other and join. The duality that becomes unity, after all, can only manifest itself within the walls of a room. They don’t want to challenge the Mary and Charlotte system. Or rather, they don’t want to do it any more than they already did (especially Mary who, with total dedication to her work, shuns a motherhood she doesn’t intend to submit to).

The direction of Francis Lee therefore responds to the needs of the two women to keep their intimacy hidden; even at the cost of making her own lack of empathy and feeling devoid of feelings, she dresses with the cold colors of feelings forced to remain suspended, in the eternal expectation of their satisfaction. But the emotions are there, they flow silently in the epidermal subsoil of the narrative, revealing itself in a few, precious, moments or details, such as the very close-ups on the faces of women, or in the hands that cross, touch, graze.

Dressing in feelings

Kate Winslet’s Mary seems real, real, tangible. So cold and granite, psychologically complete and infused with life by her actress; what we can perceive of the woman is her independence and apparent asociality.

In her glacial monoexpressiveness Mary hides a maelstrom of emotions ready to explode. The result is a character firm on himself, on his ideals, impassive, immutable, like his clothes. Always the same: blue like the sea that stands out in front of it and covers the shells, the warnings that it searches with care and attention. Nothing must interfere in a routine that has become equilibrium, dominated by that work elevated to a declaration of female demand and detachment from the image imposed on it by society. But if that is true it is the customs that become interior spokesmen and translators of emotions, especially so for Saoirse Ronan’s Charlotte. The black of despair that wears out the young woman inside, and dresses her on the outside, slowly gives way to a smile, a happiness made visible and offered to the eyes of the viewer with brightly colored fabrics, which cover her body only in the moment. in which serenity will peek into his existence thanks to Mary. He doesn’t need a loaded facial expression to tell what their respective characters, the Winslet-Ronan duo are feeling.

Theirs are two performances played in subtraction, minimal, which live on the power of a single gesture, or imperceptible expression, to enhance the sincerity of a passion. Ammonite he thus relies on symbolism, on third elements, to show feelings when those who experience them disavow them out of fear, fear of others, but above all of himself. It’s a love story that takes time. Time to understand it, internalize it, assimilate it with apprehension, attention, dedication, the same care and patience with which you look for an ammonite, clean it, label it and then give it to everyone’s vision, with pride and a sincere feeling of love.