convincing with a linear evolution no longer works as well as before

We all know Apple’s sales strategy with the iPhone: cheaper mini and standard models designed for the general public and Pro and Pro Max models for those who want the highest quality in cameras and screens. And in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, from the battery. For a few years what has been improving generation after generation of the iPhone has been that.

And after several years like this, this linear evolution may be a problem for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This model is called to be the most of the most of all iPhones from the end of September, but you may have a hard time if you want to convince “only” with more autonomy, better chip and better cameras.

“For this I stay one more year with the one I have”

I put “only” in quotes because The engineering effort involved in improving an iPhone should not be underestimated.. Every inch of space gained inside is the result of high-level research, development, programming and other engineering efforts. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a bigger battery, but getting there isn’t a matter of decision making. marketing take a couple of hours.

The problem is that we have reached a ‘ceiling’ of innovations with smartphones. It is likely that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will continue along the same lines: better cameras, better autonomy and some other slight changes. That the most “exciting” thing that is rumored for the terminal is the end of the notch to turn it into two holes is not a good sign in the long run. Obviously there will be those who want to buy it, but there will be much less attractiveness to renew it if you have an iPhone 11 or 12.

Am I rushing Apple to do something? No, far from it. The rush is never good. But in the long term there are places where Apple could hit the table: surprise us with a foldable that makes sense, a new feature of iOS 16 that we did not imagine and that totally justifies the purchase of an iPhone 14 Pro Max for some exclusive function… but all that takes work.

At the moment we know that the iPhone 14 range is going to try to make a change by varying the sizes. Rumors of a non-Pro big screen model, the end of the mini models… we’ll see how the public reacts to that. But people are making their iPhones last longer and longer, and it’s a sign that upgrading is less important when there’s no push to make the change.