Convoys of freedom to Paris, 80% of yellow vests among the protesters: they risk prison – Corriere.it

Authorities on alert to avoid a re-edition of the revolt of the gilets jaunes: armored vehicles on the Champs Elyses and in the other great arteries of the capital. The no vax movement born in Canada promises battle in Europe: on Monday it will move to Brussels

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

PARIS – A thousand motorists from all over France are arriving in Paris with the convoys of freedom, on the model of the Canadian protest that after blocking the capital Ottawa for days makes connections between the Canadian province of Ontario and the United States difficult . The Paris prefect Didier Lallement banned roadblocks and recalled 7,000 more policemen to maintain orderrecalling the penalties for those who hinder circulation: up to two years in prison and a fine of 4500 euros. The government fears a re-edition of the yellow vest uprisingand to read posts in groups on Facebook the opportunity to fight against the vaccination pass – which, moreover, could be removed in a month – but the claims then spread to expensive fuel, to the increase in energy bills and more generally to a vague request for freedom against the system.

The overlap with the yellow vests appears quite evident, starting with the most active figures in promoting the movement. Among them there is Remi Mondevery present in social media and already fairly well known at the time of the gilets jaunes. Maria Cloarec, considered one of the spokespersons of the initiative, was also part of the yellow vestswho according to one of their most recognized figures, Jrome Rodriguez, they represent about 80 for sure of the organizers of freedom convoys.

The authorities fear that the various reasons for social protest will be welded also thanks to the uproar caused by Canadian truck drivers, and want to avoid errors in the initial management of the demonstrations of the yellow vests, who came dangerously close to invading the government buildings. Because of this Prefect Lallement has set up preventive checkpoints and in the great arteries of Parisfor instance on the Champs Elyses, you can already see the armored vehicles ready to intervene in case of need. Prime Minister Jean Castex made it clear: Freedom does not contaminate others. In France, the right to express or have an opinion guaranteed by the Constitution. But preventing fellow citizens from being able to move freely is not. I asked the prefect to take the necessary measures. If they block traffic or access to the capital, they will be arrested. Where arrest, the premier’s cabinet then specified, means a fine and seizure of the vehicle. It will be seen whether the determination exhibited by the authorities will have the effect of discouraging or rather galvanizing the most extremists of the protesters.

Unlike in Canada, the participation of trucks and trucks (here more often owned by companies and not by the individual truck driver) should be rather low, most of the convoys of freedom will be composed of cars. Many they could then continue to Brussels, where the European convergence of similar protest movements is scheduled for Monday that are being born in other countries.