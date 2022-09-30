Cook Miami-style ribs like Selena Gomez

The ribs with sweet and sour sauce they are a delicacy that you cannot miss. Selena Gomezprepared them Miami style, following the instructions of the Canadian chef Matty Matheson, internet sensation and restaurant owner. “The ribs Miami with a sweet and sour pickled hot pepper. I call this dish that way because it was something they used to make on the streets. It’s delicious. The Italian-type sweet and sour sauce will intensify its flavor even more”, assures the chef.

here the prescription with all the details. Pay special attention to the marinade used to prepare the ribsThat will give it a special touch. It is very easy and everything is done in a processor. Special mention deserves the sweet and sour sauce, which goes well with all kinds of meats, and will help you add a special touch to any of your preparations.

Canadian chef Maty Matheson taught Selena Gomez all her cooking secrets.

Ingredients:

1 jalapeno

green chives

1 ginger root

4 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of spicy oil

½ cup hoisin sauce

½ cup soy sauce

1 cup of orange juice

½ can of cola

salt to taste

8 to 10 ribs

A delicious dish, easy to make, perfect to enjoy with friends or family.

For the sweet and sour sauce:

2 red bell peppers

2 cloves of garlic

1 ginger root

4 habanero peppers

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1 cup of wine vinegar

2 limes

a handful of coriander

The key to this dish is to let the meat marinate for at least 24 hours so that it is impregnated with flavor.

Preparation: