Cook Miami-style ribs like Selena Gomez
The ribs with sweet and sour sauce they are a delicacy that you cannot miss. Selena Gomezprepared them Miami style, following the instructions of the Canadian chef Matty Matheson, internet sensation and restaurant owner. “The ribs Miami with a sweet and sour pickled hot pepper. I call this dish that way because it was something they used to make on the streets. It’s delicious. The Italian-type sweet and sour sauce will intensify its flavor even more”, assures the chef.
here the prescription with all the details. Pay special attention to the marinade used to prepare the ribsThat will give it a special touch. It is very easy and everything is done in a processor. Special mention deserves the sweet and sour sauce, which goes well with all kinds of meats, and will help you add a special touch to any of your preparations.
Ingredients:
- 1 jalapeno
- green chives
- 1 ginger root
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1 tablespoon of spicy oil
- ½ cup hoisin sauce
- ½ cup soy sauce
- 1 cup of orange juice
- ½ can of cola
- salt to taste
- 8 to 10 ribs
For the sweet and sour sauce:
- 2 red bell peppers
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 ginger root
- 4 habanero peppers
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of water
- 1 cup of wine vinegar
- 2 limes
- a handful of coriander
Preparation:
- Peel the ginger. Place it in the glass of the blender together with the garlic.
- Cut the green onions in three parts and add it to the garlic and ginger. Add the jalapeño cut into four.
- Add the hot oil, hoisin sauce and soy sauce. Add the content of ½ can of cola. Blend until all ingredients are integrated
- Place the ribs in a baking dish. Arrange all the preparation on the meat. The ideal is to let it marinate for 24 hours, or at least a couple of hours so that they are impregnated with flavor.
- Cover it with metallized paper and take it to the fridge.
- For the sweet and sour sauce, cut the ginger and place it in a food processor. Add the peeled garlic cloves, the peppers cut into pieces and the jalapeños.
- Process and pour into a container over medium heat along with the sugar, water and wine vinegar. Boil until caramelized.
- Cut the cilantro stems as if it were chives. Remove the sweet and sour sauce from the heat and add the cilantro. Zest the limes inside and pour the juice. Stir until integrated. If it is too spicy, you can add a touch of water to soften it.
- roast the ribs on a grid. Cook them for 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Once ready, place the sweet and sour sauce on the ribs.