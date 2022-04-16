Enjoying a good lunch or dinner in the Spanish capital is easy and if, in addition, we seek to entertain ourselves while we delight ourselves with the different gastronomic offer, the offer is wide varied. From newer bets like Arrogante, the Italian from the group Salvaje, the Peruvian-Japanese Latigazo or Morris, the most jovial part of the new Fortuny to the most veteran ones like pantherawhich perfectly fuses Latin and Asian food with unmissable shows since 2018 or El Corral of the Moreria, an exceptional gastro venue, we consider one of the best flamenco tablaos in the world. If what you are looking for is to eat well, have a good cocktail and enjoy the atmosphere, here are our recommendations COOL of restaurants with shows in Madrid. Take note and… let the curtain open and let the show begin!

Whiplash (C/Infantas 28)

We begin this COOL selection of restaurants with shows in Madrid with a new gastro proposal in the center of the Spanish capital that has just opened its doors and will make people talk. It’s about Lashing. A Peruvian fusion that offers delicious dishes made with products of extreme quality and… much more! Lash combines elegance and entertainment in an exclusive, fine and exquisite environment. A space where not only gastronomy and the superb signature cocktails will be the protagonists, as well as the different thematic performances designed by Tony Espinosaone of the most important choreographers and artistic director in the national territory who has also been in charge of recent stagings of musicals in Madrid as well known as Billy Elliot, Matilda or Grease.

The restaurant, which has just opened its doors in the heart of Madrid and promises to be the benchmark for Peruvian-Japanese fusion food and in terms of entertainment. Count on Tony Espinosa as a choreographer in his staging it is already, start strong. Espinosa, in addition to the aforementioned musicals, is also the choreographer of the next tv series ‘Upa Next’. The ‘Whiplash’ experience will catch you. It is a delight for the senses and awaits you to experience it in the first person.

Corral de la Morería (Street of the Morería, 17)

If what you like is the classic, the Corral of the Moreria it is then, your place. It is one of the oldest tablaos in the city, opened in 1956. Since its inauguration it has become one of those places whose fame crosses borders and there have been many personalities from all walks of life who They have spent a night having dinner and enjoying their show. Among the artists who have passed through his premises in the Madrid of the Austrians they find each other Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Rob Schneider, Adrian Brody, Natalie Portman or Richard Gere, among others. The best singers, the best guitarists, the best-known flamenco artists have performed on the Corral de la Morería stage: Isabel Pantoja, La Chunga, Antonio Gades, Blanca del Rey and Pastora Imperio. Considered by many to be the cathedral of flamenco art in Spain, it currently has its own group of dancers, guitarists and singers.

In addition, this establishment has two very different gastronomic spaces, in which the chef, David García, presents his proposals: the Corral de la Moreria Restauranta unique place in which the chef creates a very personal gastronomic proposal designed exclusively for four tables and that has been recognized with important gastronomic awards: a Michelin star in 2019 that has been revalidated in the 2020 edition and the National Gastronomy Award which was awarded to him in 2018, and the Tablao Restaurantwith greater capacity and where there is also the stage where you can enjoy a unique experience.

Morris Club (C/ de Fortuny, 34)

Morris Club It is the freshest and youngest bet of the renewed Fortuny. A new commitment to quality leisure in Madrid that engages lovers of good food and live music. Because at Morris Club, we can have a nice lunch with a menu full of delicious dishes made with quality product and liven it up with traditional songs performed live on its unmissable covered terrace. The decoration and the good atmosphere do the rest.

Arrogant (96 Velázquez Street)

Arrogant is the new bet of the ambitious and successful group Salvaje. A different Italian that has arrived stomping. In this place of stately street Velazquez, fun and enjoyment are guaranteed. Italian music, daily shows, a circus atmosphere and a dreamy aesthetic envelop the global proposal, the result not so much of interior design work as of scenography.

A unique staging with a decoration that helps a lot. Arrogante’s interior design is signed by the IL MIO DESIGN studio and is conceived as a vintage circus of mirror, velvet and bright colors very photographable, with tent-shaped roofs from which merry-go-round horses hang up and down to the delight of Instagrammers. This fabulous stage is made more dynamic by the night shows directed and coordinated by Álex G. Robles, in charge of the artistic part of the SLVJ group, which has a great weight in Arrogante —13 different numbers have been designed in total, about 6 per night—. The choreographer has more than three decades of experience that he has taken to big stages such as the Teatrde la Zarzuela or the Calderon Theater in Madridthe Royal Albert Hall and the Wembley Arena Stadium in London or the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

Panthera, Latin and Asian passion (C/ Michelangelo, 21)

panthera is always a hit. An option that has been consolidated for years. A groundbreaking and pioneering bet that perfectly combines good food with the enjoyment of a good live show. Kitchen room Latin-Japanese Fusion with the exoticism of the East and the warmth of Latin America. Wild textures mastered by the Peruvian Luis Arévalo, a pioneer of Nikkei cuisine in Spain. A gastro bet that is crowned with shows live that leave with the mouth open. Dance, acrodance and amazing voices. Anything can happen in such a complete place. Located in one of the most coveted areas and COOL from Madrid, we could not fail to include it in our selection.

Tatel (Pº de la Castellana, 36)

“Enjoy our live music every night of the week and on Saturdays and Sundays at noon at TATEL Madrid,” they comment from social networks. And it is that Tatel (whether in the Spanish capital, Ibiza or in its American version of Beverly Hills, is always a good idea. Good food is a fact but signature cocktails and live shows are the icing on the cake. Safety pin.

WAH Show Madrid (Avda. Del Partenon, 5 IFEMA)

If we talk about restaurants with shows, we have to talk about WAH. A spectacular musical and gastronomic show in the purest style of Las Vegas and Broadway that can be enjoyed in Madrid. A show in which much of the talent from the international scene of the moment and that seeks to become a benchmark for leisure and entertainment in Europe. An experience of almost 4 hours where musical talent merges with the most impressive gastronomic experience ever seen in a show that combines fun and emotions, culminating in a great party for everyone.

Bule Bule (C. of the Marquis of Valdeiglesias 6)

East leisure benchmarkvalued by many as one of the clubs with the best atmosphere in the capital, gives a song to rebellion in the heart of Madrid, offering a new experience where gastronomy mixes with the music and the show.

Photo: Bule BuleFrom The Rolling Stonesgoing through Queen or Michael Jackson, are some of the artists that will be heard on the ground floor and amphitheater of bule bule. an original dinner show full of details to turn every Wednesday into an unforgettable experience that will make the public ‘purr’ with pleasure and fun