Coomeva Prepaid Medicine inaugurated an innovation center with augmented reality

“With us, health will no longer be a rudimentary moment and will be more of an experience,” is the phrase with which Marco Montes Martínez, general manager of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine, explains where the private health model in Colombia will go. This vision also reflects the new commitment of the health organization, embodied in the creation of a new innovation medical center in Bogotá, with outreach technology such as virtual reality.

“We have just inaugurated a medical center in the capital that, beyond its facilities, is an innovation and virtuality project that we are taking to the medical points. The service that benefits the most from this new model is the vaccination of children, as it will make this process, which is generally arduous for infants, a pleasant experience with games and augmented reality content, in the style of of a metaverse,” explains Montes.

The medical center, which is located in the north of Bogotá and which had an approximate investment of $4,000 million, also has other innovations such as express medical appointments. According to Montes, the plan is for this model of innovation in health services to be replicated in three of the 12 medical centers with which Coomeva Medicina Prepagada hopes to finish by the end of 2022, in cities such as Cali, Barranquilla and Medellín.

With this, Coomeva MP, which currently has 390,000 users, would be betting on the expansion of its service model, especially in the country’s capital. Since Montes indicated that, although Cali is its center of operations, with a 45% market share, the decision to set up its first medical point of innovation in Bogotá was strategic, given that 75% of the business is concentrated there and the largest demand for prepaid

“The goal is to reach new customers and new markets, offering innovative solutions that will help us differentiate ourselves in competitive markets such as the country’s capital,” says Montes. There, in Bogotá, the private health company will have to compete with strong players, such as Medicina Prepagada Colsanitas and Medisanitas Medicina Prepagada.

And it is that Coomeva Prepaid Medicine only has a market share of 10% in Bogotá, which it hopes to increase with bets on innovation. Its hub of operation is Cali and it has national coverage and presence in all the main cities of the country.

Another of those innovation strategies with which he hopes to achieve a greater market share in the country is with the already mentioned express dating service. A business model implemented in its innovation centers, in which it promises waiting times for non-priority appointments in less than 40 minutes.

In his projections, Coomeva Prepaid Medicine it expects to grow 3.4% this year and invest $22,000 million in infrastructure projects alone.

Other services part of the innovation plan

This year, Coomeva Prepaid Medicine expects to continue growing through its potential customers, who are young families. For that, they are betting on the innovation of much more personalized products. One of them is the Plata Joven program, aimed at people under 35 years of age, and which offers outpatient health plans with consultation services, therapies and diagnostic aids. It will also seek to compete with 24-hour home care, and support plans for pregnant women, as well as stem cell treatments.