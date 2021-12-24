Coop changes ownership – lasiciliaweb

Final agreement signed on the transfer of ex Coop supermarkets to the Radenza group in Sicily. If Alleanza 3.0 has indeed confirmed that it will essentially not pay for the last week of work, the new owner will provide 40 percent of the residual vacation and leave. In fact, the transfer process foresees that from 25 to 31 December the workers will still be employees of Alleanza 3.0, which will place them on vacation. But the majority of them no longer have holidays and permits available, because they had to guarantee the productivity of the points of sale, and therefore their working hours will be deducted from the severance pay. The unions Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs Uil, however, explain that they have reached an agreement with Radenza by closing the joint examination with a positive outcome.

“An agreement has been signed with the Radenza Group – explain the abbreviations for the voice of Monia Caiolo, Mimma Calabrò and Marianna Flauto – which provides for the payment of 40% of the residual negative holidays and permits, which will be preliminarily withheld by Coop with the amounts due severance pay for those who have requested it. The transfer of the business unit is also confirmed with the maintenance of the acquired rights, such as the level, superminimi, flat rate, seniority increments “.

The 12 stores will close on December 24, but the company has undertaken to have employees with residual holidays and negative permits work for the preparatory activities for the sale. As for the reopening, we start with the supermarkets in Palermo, then on 27 January with the Forum, Milazzo, Katane points of sale, then on 10 February Ginestre, Bronte, Torre, probably by March the Zagare while the exact date is not yet known. for Ragusa. The President of Confimprese Palermo Giovanni Felice says: “It is the end of a model of colonization of distribution which, behind the screen of modernization, has introduced and developed the construction of shopping centers in Sicily. The flight of the giants of food distribution from Sicily raises some questions as to why the failure of this model. The poor spending power of the Sicilians? a more rooted historical distribution model than in the rest of Italy? A fiercer competition system or simply a misconception of a commercial network based on selfishness and the convention that a richer and more powerful system could clean up weak and jagged competition. Maybe a little of all of this “.