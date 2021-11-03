Coop | food recall for a product

From Coop comes the communication regarding the need to remove an item sold in its supermarkets from the market.

Coop, watch out for a food recall. The well-known supermarket chain has announced that a product on sale in its official points needs to be withdrawn from the market.

All this took place as a precaution, to avoid any consequences on the health of consumers. The food item in question that Coop talks about in a specific press release is the tart with cherry jam.

The product in question bears the Lago brand and there are some lots of the same that are affected by a problem that should not be underestimated. This is the presence of ethylene oxide, suspected, within one of the ingredients used to make this packaged dessert.

The weight of each package of this tart with cherry jam amounts to 350 grams. The lots recalled by Coop are the following:

L.21091 (expiry date or minimum conservation term (Tmc) 12/15/2021);

L.21140 (expiry date or minimum conservation term (Tmc) 31/01/2022);

L.21163 (expiry date or minimum conservation term (Tmc) 02/15/2022;

Coop, further details on the food recall

Coop’s food recall notification announces that the Lago Group Spa production plant is located in Tombolo, a town located in the province of Padua. There is a rather recent precedent regarding this food article and which dates back to last June.

In this circumstance, in fact, another shrinkage took place, again due to the suspected presence of ethylene oxide inside it. In this situation it is possible to ask for information at the appropriate number 049 9475511.

From what we learn, the problem should only be of interest some Coop points of sale. In any case, consumers who may have one or more units of the indicated product at home are advised not to consume it.

This must be returned to the reference point of sale to obtain the right to a refund of the amount spent or to be able to replace it with another one. Furthermore, it is not necessary to show the receipt when you have to deal with situations like this, which directly affect people’s health.